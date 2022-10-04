Read full article on original website
IGN
Did The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Finale Trailer Just Reveal Sauron's Identity?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just dropped its Season 1 finale trailer at New York Comic-con. Did it just sneakily reveal Sauron's true identity? Join us as we break down the clues!
IGN
Fall Guys x Star Trek - Cinematic Trailer
Check out the Fall Guys x Star Trek cinematic trailer. The latest Fall Guys collaboration introduces new costumes, including Uhura in her iconic red suit and Worf in a Klingon outfit. It also features more Star Trek-themed items such as the U.S.S. Enterprise backpack and a Beam Me Up Celebration. All of the new Star Trek items can be found in the Fall Guys Store.
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Launch Trailer #2
The physical editions of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the song list from the rhythm game. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival features 76 songs in the base game and hundreds more are available on Taiko Music Pass.
IGN
How to Watch the Child's Play and Chucky Movies in Chronological Order
Child’s Play is among the most enduring horror movie franchises of all time. The original film introduced us to Chucky in 1988, with the iconic slasher appearing in eight feature films since and, most recently, a TV series in 2021 – which returned for season 2 this October.
IGN
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Characters Most Likely to Be Sauron
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. To see our thoughts on the episode, check out our review of "The Eye." In its penultimate episode, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 1 introduces us to the land now known as Mordor. We also learn the fates of Bronwyn (Nazanin Boniadi), Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), and Arondir (Ismael Cruz Córdova).
IGN
The Avengers: Infinity War Cast Didn't Know They Were Getting Blipped Until the Day They Filmed It
Scarlet Witch actress Elizabeth Olsen has revealed that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War didn't know they were getting blipped until the day they started filming the scene. During an interview with Variety, Olsen was asked about her experience of working on Infinity War and Endgame, leading up to the climactic showdown between the Avengers and Thanos. She revealed that the cast of Infinity War didn't know how the movie ended until they reached those scenes in the shooting schedule because the blip was omitted from the script.
IGN
PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans
PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
IGN
Hellraiser (2022) Video Review
Hellraiser debuts on Hulu on Oct. 7, 2022. Review by Matt Donato. Hellraiser is a soulful revival of a soulless horror legend that never tries to oust Clive Barker's original. Director David Bruckner — alongside writers Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski — examines Hellraiser's themes with spectacle styles through addition. Jamie Clayton is the Pinhead a new generation deserves, awash in Bruckner's colder cinematography that stashes redder lighting to signify humanity is where true monsters reside. Hellraiser might be comparatively less grotesque, but a heady calibration of "pain or pleasure" storytelling brings Hellraiser 2022 screaming with glee into a reinvigorated ready-to-franchise configuration. It's cleverly calculated by saving gore for maximum impact and valuing the psychological edginess inherent in Cenobite storytelling, never getting lost in gooier intentions just for masochistic midnighter distractions. There are developments that feel slighter and less explored even at almost two hours, but that doesn’t stop Bruckner from delivering one of the best Hellraiser films since the original.
IGN
Mario Movie Trailer Breakdown: 17 Easter Eggs and Theories From the Super Mario Bros. Trailer
After years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment’s first trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is here, and it’s packed with fantastic moments and a few Easter eggs for Super Mario fans to appreciate. Here’s every little detail and secret we found in the Super...
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IGN
His Dark Materials Season 3: December Premiere Date Revealed
His Dark Materials will return to HBO for Season 3 on December 5, airing two episodes a week for four weeks. Revealed during New York Comic-Con, the third and final season of the show will air at 9pm Pacific / 11pm Eastern, and will begin with two back-to-back episodes on HBO and HBO Max. The season will be eight episodes long, airing two a week, and conclude on December 26.
IGN
Need for Speed Unbound - Official Reveal Trailer
Need for Speed Unbound marks Criterion's return to the series with a brand-new entry exclusively for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Here's the first reveal trailer showcasing its unique art style that brings the series back to its street racing roots.
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide
Atreus appears in God of War, and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. On this page, you will find Atreus' backstory, what happened to him leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor - Sunny Suljic. Please note that all the information on...
IGN
Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win
In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
IGN
Mortal Kombat - 30th Anniversary Video
Celebrate 30 years of Mortal Kombat with this latest video taking a look back at the franchise's cultural prominence across three decades of entertainment, from video games to movies, to animation. Check it out!. As part of the anniversary, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile beginning October...
IGN
Why House of The Dragon Changed the Book Canon in a Major Way (Again)
First it was secret Targaryens and now we have a secret Velaryon on our hands. House of the Dragon on HBO Max has already changed the canon established in Fire and Blood, the history of the Targaryen dynasty written by George R.R. Martin as Laenor Velaryon just faked his own death in the show. But why make this major change and what ramifications will it have in the series moving forward? IGN host Kim Horcher breaks it all down.
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
IGN
Werewolf by Night - Review
It's no secret that Marvel Studios has never shied away from referencing events that took place in past MCU films with upcoming projects. However, it's very rare for the studio to pay homage by referencing classic genres and tropes with its films and TV shows. While Wandavision took a big...
IGN
Werewolf by Night: Why Monsters Are the Future of the MCU
The Marvel Universe may be packed full of colorful heroes and villains, but it's also a place where monsters dwell. Disney Plus’ Werewolf by Night special has begun peeling back the curtain on the monsters of the MCU, and we’re about to meet even more terrifying creatures in upcoming movies like Blade. Even Kevin Feige has teased that this special is the start of big things to come for MCU horror characters.
IGN
Critical Role: Vox Machina Coloring Books in the Works From Dark Horse
Adult coloring books are still all the rage these days, as it turns out a lot of people are badly in need of some stress relief. Fans of the Critical Role franchise will soon have the opportunity to play in the world of Exandria thanks to Dark Horse's Critical Role: Vox Machina Coloring Book.
