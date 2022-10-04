Read full article on original website
Tropical disturbance may become Hurricane Julia this weekend
A week after powerful Hurricane Ian struck Florida, forecasters are watching two other systems in the tropics, one of which could become the next named storm of the season.
Tropical depression expected to fizzle out in Atlantic Ocean
A tropical depression over the Atlantic is forecast to weaken in the coming days and fizzle out, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
Bay News 9
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Surveying the damage from Hurricane Ian in SW Florida
Spectrum News reporter Angie Angers has spent this week in southwest Florida, checking out the damage caused by the destructive Hurricane Ian. Check out her video and photos below. You can also follow Angie on Twitter @angie_angers.
Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances in the tropics on Monday, one of which has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm sometime this week.
roadtirement.com
Tarpon Springs Florida home to historic Sponge Docks
During our travels in Florida over the years we have been fortunate to enjoy Tarpon Springs, Florida, a quaint and pretty town north of Clearwater and Tampa on the Gulf. When we were actively engaged in Flea Market business in Central Florida, Tarpon Springs became one of our favorite spots for R&R.
plantcityobserver.com
Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City
City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
plantcityobserver.com
What’s In The Name Plant City
Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
Aldi to open Clearwater store this week; more Tampa Bay locations coming soon
The first 100 shoppers will receive gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Customers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.
ABC Action News
2022 Fall festivals and pumpkin patches to check out in Tampa Bay
It’s pumpkin season! And that means it’s fall festival time. Here are some events you can check out around Tampa Bay. When: Sept. 24 – Nov. 13 (select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) Where: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa. Cost: $15.25+. Info: Raprager Family Farm’s Fall Pumpkin Festival...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
‘Croctober’: Crocs celebrating 20 years with giveaways
"Croctober" is in full effect and Crocs is celebrating its 20th anniversary.
seminoletribune.org
Ian slams SWFL, but mostly spares reservations
Although deadly Hurricane Ian decimated parts of Southwest Florida, it spared the Seminole Tribe’s reservations from major damage. The consensus from tribal officials was the tribe dodged a big bullet. After Ian roared through western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane Sept. 27, it gathered additional strength in the...
Florida Strawberry Festival announces theme for 2023 event
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced Tuesday the theme for its 88th annual event.
5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This Fall
You can start enjoying Halloween in a scary manner as early as October 1st. This autumn, choose your Halloween attire, stock up on your favorite Halloween snacks, and attend one of these fantastic Halloween events in Tampa Bay for an unforgettable experience.
fox13news.com
Florida Disaster Fund receives $35 million toward Hurricane Ian relief in five days
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is spearheading the effort to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ian. The governor's office said the Florida Disaster Fund received $35 million in donations on its fifth day of activation. "This massive state effort to get all of the resources...
thegabber.com
A List of Places in Pinellas Accepting Hurricane Ian Supplies
In comparison to places like Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Pinellas avoided much of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. Maybe it has something to do with location, maybe it’s the rumored blessing of the Tocobaga Indian tribe, but regardless, some Pinellas residents may have excess hurricane supplies to pass on to those less fortunate.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
