Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL
roadtirement.com

Tarpon Springs Florida home to historic Sponge Docks

During our travels in Florida over the years we have been fortunate to enjoy Tarpon Springs, Florida, a quaint and pretty town north of Clearwater and Tampa on the Gulf. When we were actively engaged in Flea Market business in Central Florida, Tarpon Springs became one of our favorite spots for R&R.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
plantcityobserver.com

Hurricane Ian Blows Through Plant City

City residents begin cleanup efforts and restore normalcy to their lives. A lot can happen in a couple of weeks. On Sunday, September 25th, residents were becoming painfully aware that a powerful hurricane had its sights set on Hillsborough County. While a southern shift in its forecast track meant that the city was spared from the worst of the storm’s winds and rain, the memory of the event will leave an indelible impression on the minds of those who weathered the storm for years to come and has proven the city’s emergency management planning is effective.
PLANT CITY, FL
plantcityobserver.com

What’s In The Name Plant City

Most citizens of Plant City don’t realize that our town bears the name not of a crop, but that of a man, Henry B Plant. With the notoriety of our strawberry industry, and the long heritage in agriculture across several fronts, it is somewhat natural that people would assume our city’s moniker had something to do with crops rather than a man. But that assumption misses out on knowing of a pioneering gentleman whose influence and accomplishment dwarfed little ol’ Plant City.
PLANT CITY, FL
ABC Action News

2022 Fall festivals and pumpkin patches to check out in Tampa Bay

It’s pumpkin season! And that means it’s fall festival time. Here are some events you can check out around Tampa Bay. When: Sept. 24 – Nov. 13 (select Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays) Where: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa. Cost: $15.25+. Info: Raprager Family Farm’s Fall Pumpkin Festival...
TAMPA, FL
seminoletribune.org

Ian slams SWFL, but mostly spares reservations

Although deadly Hurricane Ian decimated parts of Southwest Florida, it spared the Seminole Tribe’s reservations from major damage. The consensus from tribal officials was the tribe dodged a big bullet. After Ian roared through western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane Sept. 27, it gathered additional strength in the...
TAMPA, FL
Elizabeth R.

5 Spooky Halloween Events in Tampa on This Fall

You can start enjoying Halloween in a scary manner as early as October 1st. This autumn, choose your Halloween attire, stock up on your favorite Halloween snacks, and attend one of these fantastic Halloween events in Tampa Bay for an unforgettable experience.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

A List of Places in Pinellas Accepting Hurricane Ian Supplies

In comparison to places like Fort Myers and Sanibel Island, Pinellas avoided much of Hurricane Ian’s wrath. Maybe it has something to do with location, maybe it’s the rumored blessing of the Tocobaga Indian tribe, but regardless, some Pinellas residents may have excess hurricane supplies to pass on to those less fortunate.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
SARASOTA, FL

