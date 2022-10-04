Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Getting Started in Grounded
Getting started in Grounded is a bit disorienting, as you suddenly find yourself shrunk down to the size of an aphid and set adrift in your backyard, which suddenly wants to send you back to nature - permanently. This Grounded guide covers the first steps in your new journey, including how to get water and food, and is updated to reflect the full Grounded release.
IGN
You Can Just Straight Up Buy a Steam Deck Now - IGN Daily Fix
If you’re tired of waiting in a months-long queue to buy a Steam Deck, Valve has some good news. Apparently their supply chain issues have cleared up and they’re removing the waitlist for the Steam Deck. That means you can head on over to Steam and place your order right now, and it’ll arrive in a couple of weeks (maybe sooner!). And that’s not all, Valve also revealed the specs and price for the Steam Deck Docking Station.
IGN
PlatinumGames 'Extremely Sorry' About Closing Babylon's Fall, But Isn't Changing Live Service Plans
PlatinumGames says that it is sorry about the impending shutdown of Babylon's Fall’s servers, but also notes that it will not impact any future live-service plans. In an interview with VGC, PlatinumGames CEO Atsushi Inaba said, “The only thing we can comment on here in terms of the closure of Babylon’s Fall service itself, is that this unfortunate conclusion might have been something that had triggered some disappointment, perhaps maybe even anger, to our dedicated fans and players.”
IGN
Xbox Series S Down to $250 and Includes a Free Xbox Controller
Target has got its new Days of Deals sale on, channelling similar Amazon Prime Early Access energy, with '3-days of early Black Friday deals'. It's not a bad sale at all, and one of the headline deals has even caught our attention. Right now you can buy an Xbox Series S for $249.99, that's $50 off the MSRP and an incredibly good deal considering this console will be able to play the likes of Scorn, Starfield, Redfall, Forza Motorsport, Hellblade 2, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release
If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
IGN
Pebblet Spear
This page features information about the Pebblet Spear in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Pebblet Spear.
IGN
Indoorlands Trailer: Design Your Rides and More in This Theme Park Management Game
Indoorlands leaves Early Access and will be available on Steam on October 14, 2022. Watch the trailer to see building elements and various features of this theme park management game. During Early Access, the game received updates featuring parks, visual improvements, a sandbox mode, steam workshop integration, a ride editor,...
IGN
Splinter Arrow
This page features information about the Splinter Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Splinter Arrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Genshin Impact Fans: Show Off Your Art and Win
In celebration of Genshin Impact Genesis Crystals and the Blessing of the Welkin Moon now being available for purchase on Codashop in the U.S., Coda Payments (“Coda”) and IGN are announcing the first-ever Codashop Fan Art Fest that will award talented artists a range of prizes, including one US$5,000 cash prize.
IGN
Termite Axe
This page features information about the Termite Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Termite Axe. The Termite Axe is a Tier III chopping weapon...
IGN
Characters
This page contains a list of God of War Ragnarok characters, including character bios, images, and their role in the game. Each character page will also include important links to relevant pages such as boss fights and walkthrough sections.
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
IGN
Sour Arrow
This page features information about the Sour Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Sour Arrow.
IGN
Acorn Shovel
This page features information about the Acorn Shovel in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Acorn Shovel.
IGN
Mortal Kombat - 30th Anniversary Video
Celebrate 30 years of Mortal Kombat with this latest video taking a look back at the franchise's cultural prominence across three decades of entertainment, from video games to movies, to animation. Check it out!. As part of the anniversary, Klassic Movie Raiden is coming to Mortal Kombat Mobile beginning October...
IGN
Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival - Launch Trailer #2
The physical editions of Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival is available now for Nintendo Switch. Watch the latest trailer for a peek at the song list from the rhythm game. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival features 76 songs in the base game and hundreds more are available on Taiko Music Pass.
IGN
Juu Tunnel
After doing that Musa will tell you to train at the local dojo which will lead us to the next challenging section: Dojo Battle: Musa! If you want to you can also catch 2 new Temtem in the Juu Tunnel, Zizare and Grumvel. Both are Earth-type Temtem.
IGN
Venom Arrow
This page features information about the Venom Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Venom Arrow.
IGN
Bomb Arrow
This page features information about the Bomb Arrow in Grounded including how and where to craft it and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's used during combat. Scroll down further to learn more about the Bomb Arrow.
IGN
Insect Axe
This page features information about the Insect Axe in Grounded including how and where to craft it, its individual stats for combat, and any intrinsic perks you'll gain when it's equipped. Scroll down further to learn more about the Insect Axe.
Comments / 0