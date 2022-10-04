ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

5 Haunted Hotels to Book This October if You're Looking for a Bone-Chilling Stay

By Lizzy Buczak
Parade
Parade
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPijr_0iLUwOAs00
Hotels.com

There are plenty of ways to get into the Halloween spirit during spooky season—pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and even horror movies—but staying at a haunted hotel isn’t for the faint of heart.

Hotels.com shared a list of the most bone-chilling stays travelers can book this October…if they dare.

The hotels are all influenced by popular scary movie genres, with the press release noting that interest in these properties spikes about 10% in search during Halloween week.

If you like witchcraft films, The Hawthorne Hotel should top your list as it is rumored to be one of the most haunted hotels in Salem, Massachusetts–a town with a dark history surrounding the Salem Witch Trials. While the rooms seem largely updated, there are definitely vintage elements that have been kept intact, so you might want to sleep with the light on… just in case.

If slasher films are your favorite genre, the Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago is reported to be “home to many spirits,” including Dr. H.H. Holmes, the country’s first serial killer. You’ve been warned.

Monster movie fanatics can check out the 4-star Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire, where locals have claimed to have run-ins with Big Foot. Have your camera ready at all times!

Demonic forces are strong at the Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, Texas, which the press release notes was once the site of a medical center, including a psychiatric ward and a morgue. Guests of the hotel have previously reported odd occurrences, so I guess it’s up to you if you want to see first-hand what those occurrences are.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BNHqA_0iLUwOAs00
Hotel del Coronado in San Diego

And lastly, but surely not least, fans of a psychological thriller can stay at Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, which Stephen King, author of numerous horror and supernatural novels, once said inspired him to write 1408, which turned into a movie “based on the creepy events reported at the property.”

This Halloween, you can book your very own spookcation all over the U.S.

And for those looking for a more PG thrill, you can try to win a one-night stay at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage featured in Hocus Pocus!

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

You Can Stay in the Cottage from 'Hocus Pocus' Through Airbnb

We’re so deep into a world where a significant percentage of movies and shows are reboots (or prequels or legacyquels) that there are now even shows about a show being rebooted. Though, it wouldn’t be happening if there weren’t people who got excited about a reprise of their favorite characters.
SALEM, MA
Rooted Expeditions

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
IFLScience

Tradition Dictates King Charles Will Now Be Served A Bloodsucking Parasite Pie

Look, a lot of the traditions that go on in Britain are a bit weird. Every year at the opening of Parliament, a hostage is taken by the monarchy until the ceremony is complete. A search is then carried out for gunpowder under the Houses of Parliament, in case Guy Fawkes has pulled off some sort of comeback 400 years after his death.
U.K.
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Haunted Hotels#Most Haunted#Haunted Houses#The Hawthorne Hotel#The Salem Witch Trials#The Congress Plaza Hotel#The Emily Morgan Hotel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
msn.com

Cave Explorers Find Mysterious "Ancient" Creature Crawling on the Ice

The Dachstein Giant Ice Cave in Austria is a popular tourist attraction. The caves are located thousands of feet above sea level, and are only accessible by taking a cable car high into the Alps. Once there, however, there are many staircases, rungs, ladders, ropes, and lights built into the walls to help guide visitors through the tours. But dress warm, as the average temperature inside the cave is below freezing.
SCIENCE
Parade

Parade

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

 https://parade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy