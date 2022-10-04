5 Haunted Hotels to Book This October if You're Looking for a Bone-Chilling Stay

Hotels.com

There are plenty of ways to get into the Halloween spirit during spooky season—pumpkin patches, haunted houses, and even horror movies—but staying at a haunted hotel isn’t for the faint of heart.

Hotels.com shared a list of the most bone-chilling stays travelers can book this October…if they dare.

The hotels are all influenced by popular scary movie genres, with the press release noting that interest in these properties spikes about 10% in search during Halloween week.

If you like witchcraft films, The Hawthorne Hotel should top your list as it is rumored to be one of the most haunted hotels in Salem, Massachusetts–a town with a dark history surrounding the Salem Witch Trials. While the rooms seem largely updated, there are definitely vintage elements that have been kept intact, so you might want to sleep with the light on… just in case.

If slasher films are your favorite genre, the Congress Plaza Hotel in Chicago is reported to be “home to many spirits,” including Dr. H.H. Holmes, the country’s first serial killer. You’ve been warned.

Monster movie fanatics can check out the 4-star Omni Mount Washington Resort in New Hampshire, where locals have claimed to have run-ins with Big Foot. Have your camera ready at all times!

Demonic forces are strong at the Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, Texas, which the press release notes was once the site of a medical center, including a psychiatric ward and a morgue. Guests of the hotel have previously reported odd occurrences, so I guess it’s up to you if you want to see first-hand what those occurrences are.

Hotel del Coronado in San Diego

And lastly, but surely not least, fans of a psychological thriller can stay at Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, which Stephen King, author of numerous horror and supernatural novels, once said inspired him to write 1408, which turned into a movie “based on the creepy events reported at the property.”

This Halloween, you can book your very own spookcation all over the U.S.

And for those looking for a more PG thrill, you can try to win a one-night stay at the Sanderson Sisters’ cottage featured in Hocus Pocus!