William Francis Summers, 80, of Pulaski, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Pulaski. He was born June 5, 1942, and was the son of the late Charlie Summers and Kathleen OBryan Summers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Duncan Summers, daughter, Teresa Grimes, five brothers: Charles Hencel Summers, Richard Brensley Summers, Robert Lee Summers, Raymond Isaac Summers all of Pulaski, and Harry Eugene Summers of Lexington, NC. As well as a grandson, Joseph Artie Spence, of Pulaski. Great Granddaughter, Ava Grace Keffer.

PULASKI, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO