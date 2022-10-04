Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Miller, Deborah Hammond
Debbie (Deborah) Hammond Miller, 72, passed away in her Blacksburg home on the 3rd of October 2022. She is survived by her husband and business partner of 51 years, Steven James Miller; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Susan and James Landmann and her nephews Scott and Ryan Landmann and their wives Debra and Erin.
NRVNews
Summers, William Francis
William Francis Summers, 80, of Pulaski, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Lewis-Gale Hospital in Pulaski. He was born June 5, 1942, and was the son of the late Charlie Summers and Kathleen OBryan Summers. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Duncan Summers, daughter, Teresa Grimes, five brothers: Charles Hencel Summers, Richard Brensley Summers, Robert Lee Summers, Raymond Isaac Summers all of Pulaski, and Harry Eugene Summers of Lexington, NC. As well as a grandson, Joseph Artie Spence, of Pulaski. Great Granddaughter, Ava Grace Keffer.
NRVNews
Davis, Gretchen Keith
Gretchen “Pooch” Keith Davis, 60, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at her home in Dublin. She was a CNA with Radford Hospital. Gretchen was preceded in death by her father, Otis E. Keith; and her mother and stepfather, Jim and Margaret Martin. Survivors include her husband, Rodger...
NRVNews
Gray, Margaret Long
Margaret L. Gray passed away October 3, 2022, at the age of 83. She was a devoted wife and longtime caregiver to her husband John Gray. Jr. She was also a beloved daughter, sister, aunt and neighbor, and a nurturing friend to any stray dog or cat fortunate enough to find its way to her home.
NRVNews
Lee, Harless
Harless “H.D.” Lee, 87, of Check, Passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Ted and Audrey Lee, and brother-in-law, Wayne Thomas. H.D. is survived by his sister, Judy L. Thomas; two nieces, Robin Chewing (Tom) of Roanoke, Christy Vest (Kevin) of Copper hill; great niece, Keshia Heslep (Ethan); two great nephews, Dylan Vest, Nick Vest. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday October 11, 2022, at 2PM at Cole cemetery with pastor Darren Landon officiating.
NRVNews
McCoy, Betty Thompson
Betty Elois McCoy, 79, of Floyd, Passed away on Thursday October 6, 2022. She was a member of Mount Union Church of the Brethren. She was a caregiver for many years assisting people all over the area. Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Wayne Conner; son,...
