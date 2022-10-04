Read full article on original website
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
Esopus man hit by car after running into moving traffic on 9W
After an investigation on Sat., Oct. 1st in response to a report of a “car versus pedestrian accident”, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported that a male, 24, of Esopus had “attempted to cross Route 9W by running into the roadway while traffic was moving.”. According...
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Driver killed when tree falls on car traveling on I-95 in Westchester County
A preliminary investigation determined that 34-year-old Susan Braga was traveling southbound when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
Tractor Trailer Crash in New York State Leads to Manure Spill on Major Interstate
One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Offcials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Popular Poughkeepsie NY Park Closed, When Will it Reopen?
You like going to the park all year long? Who can blame you? Getting outside and enjoying the fresh air is a great way to spend some time, be it walking around or even sitting down and eating your lunch. There is one popular park, located in Poughkeepsie, New York...
Norwalk water emergency in effect Friday
Norwalk announces a water emergency going into effect on Friday at noon.
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported In Dutchess County
Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines. The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers. The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they...
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
Alert: Check Your Credit Card IF You Ate At Popular New York Restaurant
New York State Police issued a warning after arresting a waitress from a popular diner. Police believe others have been conned. Recently, New York State Police from Troop G told New York residents to check their credit card statements after arresting a waitress from a New York diner. New York...
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georiga and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports
Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
Popular Pleasant Valley Feed Store Closing After Over 40 Years
A popular feed store in Pleasant Valley will be closing its doors this month. It is always sad to hear when a mom-and-pop business has to close its doors. These small, family-owned stores are often operations that struggle to compete with the more substantial establishments, like the big-box retailers, who generally boast more buying power than smaller players. In the last several years, "shop local" and "shop small" have been used as marketing campaign slogans.
How Vulnerable Are You to Natural Disasters in New York State?
With the catastrophic damage left behind by Hurricane Ian in Florida and the Carolinas, it may make you wonder how vulnerable you may be to natural disasters like this. Could it happen here in the Hudson Valley, or in the rest of New York?. New York has certainly had its...
