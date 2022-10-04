ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Esopus man hit by car after running into moving traffic on 9W

After an investigation on Sat., Oct. 1st in response to a report of a “car versus pedestrian accident”, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported that a male, 24, of Esopus had “attempted to cross Route 9W by running into the roadway while traffic was moving.”. According...
ESOPUS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86

MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Verizon Landline Phone Outage Reported In Dutchess County

Several police and fire departments in the area are reporting phone outages for those with Verizon landlines. The outages began on Sunday, Oct. 2 in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster counties and affected police and fire department seven-digit numbers. The outage continued Monday, Oct. 3. Emergency departments are advising residents they...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Traffic
96.1 The Breeze

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
94.3 Lite FM

Sneak Peek: Major Changes Coming To 9 Upstate New York Airports

Major changes are coming to nine upstate New York airports. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced that $230 million will be spent to revitalize nine "upstate" New york airports. Officials say this will reimagine and further modernize airports across upstate New York. 9 Upstate New Yorks Getting Facelifts. "Our upstate airports...
LIFESTYLE
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Pleasant Valley Feed Store Closing After Over 40 Years

A popular feed store in Pleasant Valley will be closing its doors this month. It is always sad to hear when a mom-and-pop business has to close its doors. These small, family-owned stores are often operations that struggle to compete with the more substantial establishments, like the big-box retailers, who generally boast more buying power than smaller players. In the last several years, "shop local" and "shop small" have been used as marketing campaign slogans.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
