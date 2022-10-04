Read full article on original website
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
Overwatch 2 backtracks on decision to track players via their phones
OVERWATCH 2 has had a troubled launch as developer Blizzard decides to roll back the requirement to enter your phone number before playing. Players are struggling to enter a match following several cyber attacks, which have seen queues reach over 50k players. Many have even complained that once in the...
CNET
Blizzard Changes Phone Number Requirement to Play Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 was released on Tuesday and the game is already changing some of its account requirements in the wake of community feedback. Just one day after release, developer Blizzard announced that it's dropping the requirement of a verified phone number for most returning players. The week before launch, a...
The best Dead Space remake pre-order deals for PlayStation, Xbox and PC
Built from the ground up, the latest Dead Space title from Motive Studio will be a re-imagining of the original 2008 release, which sees hapless engineer Isaac Clarke trapped on the derelict space shuttle USG Ishimura with undead creatures known as necromorphs. To escape, Isaac must use a range of space-age industrial tools as makeshift weapons to defeat the deadly occupants of the shuttle and rescue any survivors. The game is being released on PlayStation 5, Xbox series X/S and PC in early 2023. A newly released gameplay trailer also showcased some of the game’s new features, such as an...
ComicBook
Apex Legends Adds Solo Mode, but Only for Mobile
Apex Legends Mobile now has a solo-only mode which allows players to drop in by themselves while taking on "teams" of other solo players. It's essentially a free-for-all mode, and while it's good news for those who play Apex Legends Mobile, news that this version of the game has gotten such a mode hasn't gone over quite as well with those who play Apex Legends on the console or PC platforms.
Xbox Adds A Massive Backwards Compatibility Update For Series X/S
The last couple of weeks have been jam-packed with console news. Sony officially announced the DualSense Edge controller and the Grey Camouflage Collection, plus a new PS5 console is rumoured to be on the way. Over in the land of Xbox, things have been a little less exciting but there have been a couple of sorely needed updates for Xbox Series X/S owners. Background noise is a thing of the past, and you can now organise your storage. If that wasn’t thrilling enough, let me tell you what’s next on the bill: backwards compatibility.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin
Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
IGN
Need For Speed: Unbound New Screenshots Leaked Ahead of Reveal
Need for Speed: Unbound has been the main topic of discussion since a while now. We already know that the Need For Speed 2022 reveal trailer is all set to be release on October 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM IST. We also know that the Need for Speed Unbound trailer is reportedly a minute and thirty seconds long and it feature music by popular New York rapper, A$AP Rocky.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
‘Bros’ Star Blames ‘Straight People’ for Dismal Box Office
Late last month, The Daily Beast made a direct appeal to heterosexuals: please, go see Bros. It now appears as though none of them heeded that call—at least, according to the film’s co-writer and star Billy Eichner. Touted as the first gay rom-com to be given a wide release by a major studio, Bros vastly underperformed in its debut weekend, pulling in roughly $4.8 million in the U.S. and Canada. On Sunday, Eichner took to Twitter to respond to the paltry box office numbers. “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” Eichner wrote. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.” In the thread, Eichner noted that he was “VERY proud” of the film and directed everyone “who ISN’T a homophobic weirdo” to go see the movie “tonight.” Jim Orr, a Universal executive, was guarded in speaking to The New York Times on Sunday about Bros’ dead-on-arrival entrance. “We’ll see where we go from here,” he said, adding that he “really [believes] there is going to be great word of mouth.”
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Wants To Join AEW
Since AEW first formed three years ago fans have seen a number of former WWE stars join the company. Miro happened to be one of the names that joined All Elite Wrestling and fans have often wondered if his wife CJ Perry could also end up in the promotion. The...
WWE・
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
Skyrim’s Dragonborn Having The Legal Authority To Serve As Jarl Is A Long-Awaited Request From The Game’s Fanbase
A fan of the role-playing action game The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recently made a mod that allows the Dragonborn to serve as a true Jarl in the game, expanding the range of exciting possibilities available to players. Jarls rule over major settlements and fortresses throughout Tamriel from their apex...
'It felt fantastic'—The day MMO devs identified item-dupers and burned everything they owned to ash
One programmer's quest to make Honesty a real virtue.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Surprise Releasing Beloved Multiplayer Game
Xbox Game Pass has revealed that it's about to stealth-launch an incredibly popular multiplayer title onto the subscription service. For the most part, Xbox tends to announce its new additions to Game Pass days or weeks ahead of their eventual arrivals. Rather than continuing this trend, though, Xbox has today announced that it's about to let loose a new heavy hitter on the service within the coming day.
Overwatch 2's First Time User Experience Explained
"Overwatch" is now dead and gone, but "Overwatch 2" has officially launched to take its place. This free-to-play sequel is available on PlayStation consoles, Xbox consoles, the Nintendo Switch and PC. Early reviews for "Overwatch 2" have all said the same thing with plenty of praise for the fresh, new gameplay improvements but some complaints regarding the new monetization additions.
CNET
Overwatch 2: Server Issues, Downtime, and How to Get Started
The long-awaited sequel to Blizzard's hero shooter, Overwatch 2 introduces 5v5 PVP gameplay, a new battle pass system and, eventually, new story missions, though those won't be coming until next year. First announced at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 represents a big shift for the series. The sequel fully commits to...
ComicBook
Xbox May Make Big Change to Series X|S Quick Resume Feature
Xbox may be making a big change to the Quick Resume feature on Xbox Series X|S. When the Xbox Series X|S was released in 2020, it wasn't as obvious of a leap as the PlayStation 5. Unlike the Sony console, it had the same UI, a slightly refined controller, and some other small tweaks, but the biggest changes were mostly within the hardware of the console so it could be extremely powerful. It didn't have the traditional fan fare of a brand new console with flashy new features and gimmicks, but there was one really notable addition that has been a bit of a game changer: Quick Resume. The feature allows players to essentially have a queue of games that save where you left off and you can return to them later, even if it has been months and you've played other games since then.
ComicBook
PS5 Consoles Can Now Seemingly Be Jailbroken
It looks like Sony's PlayStation 5 console is now capable of being jailbroken. Like with any major piece of tech, people have been looking into jailbreaking the PS5 since it first launched back in late 2020 in the pursuit of adding new mods or software to the platform. And while it has taken close to two years for these workarounds to come about, it seems like a solution has now been discovered.
