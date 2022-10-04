Read full article on original website
Instant reaction: Giants Twitter goes wild after victory over Green Bay
New York Giants Twitter went wild after the Giants upset the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, 27-22. Here is some of the reaction from the Giants, and from the fan base.
Giants-Packers ‘things I think’: Giants beat Green Bay, and the world is upside down
That’s what I think after the New York Giants roared back from a 14-point deficit to upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, on Sunday. I have to admit this. When the score was 17-3 it looked like the Giants were going to play hard, but simply not be able to keep up with a Green Bay team nearly everyone — including all seven BBV contributors who predicted Sunday’s outcome — started doing things we have not seen Giants’ teams do for a looooong time.
New York Giants Safety Xavier McKinney's Nike Dunks are Cold
Xavier McKinney wore affordable Nike Dunk Low shoes before the New York Giants played the Green Bay Packers.
Post-game quotebook: Giants’ players react after upset of Green Bay
What were New York Giants players saying after they upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, on Sunday? Let’s find out. Daniel Jones on whether he has proven anything with his play thus far this season ... “I don’t know. I’m confident in myself. I’m confident in my ability to...
Saquon Barkley injury update: Giants’ star leaves game vs. Packers, returns
Saquon Barkley left the New York Giants game against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter on Sunday with a shoulder injury. Barkley was listed as questionable to return. Barkley has 12 carries for 68 yards, including a 40-yard run. Barkley was checked in the medical tent and also...
The Chris and Nick Show - Instant reaction to the Giants’ incredible win over the Packers
The New York Giants came up with an incredible 27-22 come-from-behind upset over the Green Bay Packers. This was a win nobody expected from the Giants. A year ago, the Giants probably lose this game by two or three scores. But in 2022, under Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka, and Wink Martindale, the Giants just keep winning.
Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Second-half live updates
The New York Giants trail the Green Bay Packers 20-10 heading into halftime. Both teams got off to a slow start to the game, with the Packers’ game-opening drive stalling to the tune of a field goal. The Giants, meanwhile had a pair of three-and-outs with every play going in the direction of Saquon Barkley.
1/4th season done..mock 2023 offseason most of you will hate
First quarter of season gone....we are surprisingly 3-1. But we have some horrible flaws very apparent that we need to fix... So I tried a way too early mock offseason and my explanation for why I did such things . Salary Cap: $208,200,000. Player Salaries: $151,020,123. Dead Money: $110,000. Carryover:...
NFC East notebook: Brian Robinson update, more awards for the Eagles, and more
Welcome to this week’s edition of the NFC East notebook, your source for news around the division. The NFC Beast continues to roll with three teams sitting at 3-1 or better. With no inter-divisional matchups this week, it will be a good gauge to test the division against the rest of the league.
Giants news, 10/7: Jones, Taylor make trip to London, Collins re-signs, more headlines
Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll said his workload would increase on Thursday, and reporters on hand for practice at Quest Diagnostics again seemed impressed with how well the quarterback was moving around.
Kadarius Toney
Pulled this from the net ,injuries up to August 23rd should the giants put him on IR for 4 weeks and have extensive rehab to find the cause of injury , change training habits , diet ??? Just thinking he must be prone to soft tissue injury and there could be a medical fix. I am sure there are other olayers that have had similar issues on consistent Sprains/Pulled muscles .
Giants vs. Packers: What to expect when the Giants have the ball
The 3-1 New York Giants face a very interesting game in Week 5. They will face their toughest test of the season against Aaron Rodgers and the 3-1 Green Bay Packers — and not only will they do so, they’ll be doing it in London. The Giants are...
Giants’ WR Kadarius Toney is hurt, again, and it’s not funny
At this point, the jokes about New York Giants’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney write themselves. Or this from a commenter on the @BigBlueView Twitter timeline:. Or this in the BBV comments section from ‘BKGiantsfan’:. “Here’s my prediction—Toney is all set to return in week twelve but he...
The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Green Bay Packers
The 3-1 New York Giants have a test in front of them for their Week 5 game in London. They will meet the 3-1 Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a narrow win over the Bailey Zappe lead New England Packers. The Packers were widely regarded as one of...
