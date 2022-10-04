ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Big Blue View

Giants-Packers ‘things I think’: Giants beat Green Bay, and the world is upside down

That’s what I think after the New York Giants roared back from a 14-point deficit to upset the Green Bay Packers, 27-22, on Sunday. I have to admit this. When the score was 17-3 it looked like the Giants were going to play hard, but simply not be able to keep up with a Green Bay team nearly everyone — including all seven BBV contributors who predicted Sunday’s outcome — started doing things we have not seen Giants’ teams do for a looooong time.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Packers 2022, Week 5: Second-half live updates

The New York Giants trail the Green Bay Packers 20-10 heading into halftime. Both teams got off to a slow start to the game, with the Packers’ game-opening drive stalling to the tune of a field goal. The Giants, meanwhile had a pair of three-and-outs with every play going in the direction of Saquon Barkley.
GREEN BAY, WI
Big Blue View

1/4th season done..mock 2023 offseason most of you will hate

First quarter of season gone....we are surprisingly 3-1. But we have some horrible flaws very apparent that we need to fix... So I tried a way too early mock offseason and my explanation for why I did such things . Salary Cap: $208,200,000. Player Salaries: $151,020,123. Dead Money: $110,000. Carryover:...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Power Rankings#American Football#New York Giants#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Qb Daniel Jones#Sporting News
Big Blue View

Giants news, 10/7: Jones, Taylor make trip to London, Collins re-signs, more headlines

Daniel Jones continues to trend toward being the starting quarterback for the New York Giants on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Coach Brian Daboll said his workload would increase on Thursday, and reporters on hand for practice at Quest Diagnostics again seemed impressed with how well the quarterback was moving around.
NFL
Big Blue View

Kadarius Toney

Pulled this from the net ,injuries up to August 23rd should the giants put him on IR for 4 weeks and have extensive rehab to find the cause of injury , change training habits , diet ??? Just thinking he must be prone to soft tissue injury and there could be a medical fix. I am sure there are other olayers that have had similar issues on consistent Sprains/Pulled muscles .
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
EPA
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Big Blue View

Giants’ WR Kadarius Toney is hurt, again, and it’s not funny

At this point, the jokes about New York Giants’ wide receiver Kadarius Toney write themselves. Or this from a commenter on the @BigBlueView Twitter timeline:. Or this in the BBV comments section from ‘BKGiantsfan’:. “Here’s my prediction—Toney is all set to return in week twelve but he...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Blue View

The Chris and Nick Show: Previewing the Green Bay Packers

The 3-1 New York Giants have a test in front of them for their Week 5 game in London. They will meet the 3-1 Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a narrow win over the Bailey Zappe lead New England Packers. The Packers were widely regarded as one of...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy