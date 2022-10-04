Read full article on original website
Big Brazilian gold refiner delisted amid Amazon mining probe
MIAMI — (AP) — One of Brazil’s biggest gold refiners, which processes gold suspected of being mined illegally in the Amazon rainforest, has been stripped of an important industry seal of approval that global manufacturers from Apple to Tesla rely on to root out abuses in their supply chains.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Green gold: Mexican avocados, beloved in U.S., fuel multi-billion dollar market
MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Hass avocado imports from Mexico, the main ingredient of guacamole - a favorite Super Bowl snack - are now worth $4 billion, up from about $2.5 billion two years ago, according to a new study by Texas A&M University.
gcaptain.com
Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines
By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
SkySports
Saudi Arabia chosen to host 2029 Asian Winter Games near futuristic city project Neom
The Saudi candidacy was the only bidder for the continent's Winter Games, which have not been held since 2017 due to the Olympic Council of Asia struggling to find hosts. The bid centres on Trojena, which is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026 and the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf, and the OCA confirmed on Tuesday it has been named as host.
Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America. Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Apple Wins 2/3 Cut in French Antitrust Fine to 372 Million Euros - Sources
PARIS (Reuters) -A French court on Thursday substantially lowered a fine against iPhone maker Apple Inc for alleged anti-competitive behaviour to 372 million euros ($366.31 million) from 1.1 billion euros previously, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The original fine had been imposed by France's antitrust watchdog...
Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world
On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
CoinTelegraph
Middle East and North Africa are fastest-growing crypto markets: Data
Emerging markets continue to forge their way into the crypto scene finding a plethora of use cases, especially in the combined Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. A new report from Chainalysis reveals that the crypto market in the MENA region is the fastest growing in the world. Transaction volume in the MENA region reveals users received $566 billion in crypto in the time frame of July 2021 to June 2022. This is 48% more than the previous year.
Saudi Arabia just won a bid for the 2029 Asian Winter Games. The $500 billion city they're set to be hosted in doesn't exist yet.
Saudi Arabia plans to host the event in Neom. Planners said the city will feature flying taxis, robot maids, and year-round snow.
Brazil Barrels Into Presidential Runoff As The Far-Right Flexes Its Staying Power
Brazil's election results made it clear the right-wing movement led by President Jair Bolsonaro will remain a force even if he loses a runoff race this month.
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Joya de Nicaragua Cinco Décadas El Cumiche Announced
On Drew Estate’s September 28, 2022, Freestyle Live Broadcast, Joya de Nicaragua announced a new extension to its Cinco Décadas line known as El Cumiche. The Joya de Nicaragua Cinco Décadas is the sixth size in the blend that was launched in 2018 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the oldest cigar factory in Nicaragua.
India's Nykaa and Dubai's Apparel Group forge Gulf alliance
NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Indian cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa and Dubai-based lifestyle and fashion conglomerate Apparel Group have struck an alliance to expand in the Gulf region, the companies said on Thursday.
Legal battle over Miami bank allegedly controlled by Venezuela intensifies
The legal battle over the control of a Miami bank alleged to have been secretly run by the Venezuelan government is heating up, following the efforts of its original owner to take back the reins of the bank’s Curaçao-based parent company.
