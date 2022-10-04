ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

gcaptain.com

Italian Navy Sails To Defend Mediterranean Gas Pipelines

By Flavia Rotondi (Bloomberg) Italy’s military will take steps to reinforce protection of trans-Mediterranean gas pipelines, in the wake of suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream system. Under a plan drawn up by Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini and other officials, Italy’s navy will deploy remote-controlled submarines to monitor key...
SkySports

Saudi Arabia chosen to host 2029 Asian Winter Games near futuristic city project Neom

The Saudi candidacy was the only bidder for the continent's Winter Games, which have not been held since 2017 due to the Olympic Council of Asia struggling to find hosts. The bid centres on Trojena, which is planned to be a year-round ski resort by 2026 and the first outdoor ski resort in the Gulf, and the OCA confirmed on Tuesday it has been named as host.
SPORTS
AFP

Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America.  Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
U.S. POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive-Apple Wins 2/3 Cut in French Antitrust Fine to 372 Million Euros - Sources

PARIS (Reuters) -A French court on Thursday substantially lowered a fine against iPhone maker Apple Inc for alleged anti-competitive behaviour to 372 million euros ($366.31 million) from 1.1 billion euros previously, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The original fine had been imposed by France's antitrust watchdog...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world

On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

Middle East and North Africa are fastest-growing crypto markets: Data

Emerging markets continue to forge their way into the crypto scene finding a plethora of use cases, especially in the combined Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. A new report from Chainalysis reveals that the crypto market in the MENA region is the fastest growing in the world. Transaction volume in the MENA region reveals users received $566 billion in crypto in the time frame of July 2021 to June 2022. This is 48% more than the previous year.
MARKETS
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Joya de Nicaragua Cinco Décadas El Cumiche Announced

On Drew Estate’s September 28, 2022, Freestyle Live Broadcast, Joya de Nicaragua announced a new extension to its Cinco Décadas line known as El Cumiche. The Joya de Nicaragua Cinco Décadas is the sixth size in the blend that was launched in 2018 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the oldest cigar factory in Nicaragua.
ECONOMY
Brazil

