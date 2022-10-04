ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

A.V. Club

Netflix will give Glass Onion a limited theatrical release at the end of November

In a surprise move for a streaming service that spent $450 million to get the rights to the movie (and at least one additional sequel), Netflix has decided to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a small theatrical run. And by “small,” we mean “bigger than these things usually get, but still not very big.” This comes from Deadline, which says Netflix has worked out a deal with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark that will put the movie in 600 theaters from November 23-29—so one week, give or take—at which point it will be gone until it hits Netflix on December 23. That’s assuming that theaters don’t just decide to hold onto it because it’s doing well, which is apparently still a possibility.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Trends

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive Thanksgiving theatrical release

In a historic agreement with Netflix, exhibitors AMC, Regal, and Cinemark will release Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in theaters before it premieres on the streaming service in December. The Knives Out sequel will open in theaters on Wednesday, November 23, which falls one day before Thanksgiving. The unprecedented...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
MOVIES
IGN

Horizon Forbidden West's Soundtrack Is Getting a Physical Release

If you enjoyed the Horizon Forbidden West soundtrack, then you're in for a treat. Forbidden West's OST is getting a collectable vinyl release early next year, with preorders already live at Amazon. The deluxe comprehensive collection of over 130 tracks will be available from March 24, 2023, and will cost...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Netflix's Jeffrey Dahmer series almost broke a major Stranger Things 4 record

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story came very close to stealing one of Stranger Things season 4's crowns, according to new Netflix data. Per the streaming giant's latest round-up of its Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab), the deeply disturbing drama series amassed nearly 300 million hours viewed in its second week on Netflix. That makes it the second most-watched English language original series, across a seven day period, in Netflix history. Stranger Things season 4 is the only English language show that performed better in a single week.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jonás Cuarón Will Direct Bad Bunny in Sony’s ‘El Muerto,’ First Marvel Superhero Film with Latino Lead – Film News in Brief

Sony Pictures has put together its filmmaking team for “El Muerto,” the first Marvel superhero movie headlined by a Latino character. Recording superstar Bad Bunny — who recently made his film debut in Sony’s “Bullet Train” — will star in the project, with Jonás Cuarón (“Desierto”) signed up to direct and Gareth Dunnet Alcocer (“Blue Beetle”) writing the script in early development. As is the case with all of Sony’s Marvel films, El Muerto — aka Juan Carlos Estrada Sanchez — originated in the “Spider-Man” comic universe as an adversary for the web-slinger. Like “Venom,” “Morbius” and the upcoming “Kraven the Hunter” with Aaron Taylor-Johnson,...
MOVIES
Collider

'Avatar 4': Producer Jon Landau Confirms First Act of Movie Already Filmed

Producer Jon Landau has revealed that Avatar 4 filming is well underway, and that shooting of the first act has been concluded as James Cameron's sci-fi fantasy epic franchise continues to progress. Shooting on Cameron's four sequels to the most successful film of all time had been scheduled to begin simultaneously in September 2017, but the director pushed back the production of Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 until the first two sequels had begun the post-production process.
MOVIES
IGN

The Super Mario Bros. Movie - Official Teaser Trailer

Here's your look at the teaser trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, the upcoming animated film from Universal Pictures and Nintendo. It stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.
MOVIES
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Wiki Guide

Atreus appears in God of War, and its sequel, God of War Ragnarok. On this page, you will find Atreus' backstory, what happened to him leading up to God of War Ragnarok, and his role in this game. Voice Actor - Sunny Suljic. Please note that all the information on...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Velma Official Teaser Trailer - NYCC 2022

Check out the teaser trailer for Velma, an upcoming adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers. Mindy Kaling voices Velma and also serves as the series' executive producer.
TV SERIES
IGN

All Characters

On this page of the Overwatch 2 Wiki, you will find a list of all the Overwatch 2 Characters and their abilities. Formerly the second in command of Overwatch, Ana Amari is a Support hero who excels in dishing out long-range healing and damage. While her kit requires considerable accuracy, her ability to not only briefly incapacitate enemies but prevent them from being healed with Biotic Grenade can make all the difference in a fight.
VIDEO GAMES

