kentuckytoday.com
Youngkin ad-maker gets state contract for tourism video
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin faced criticism from Democrats on Wednesday after news outlets reported that his political ad-maker recently received a six-figure contract to produce a state tourism video featuring the governor. Richmond-based Poolhouse made the single, winning bid for the project and received...
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
Officials: Wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills nearly contained
HALSEY, Neb. (AP) — Firefighters have nearly contained a large wildfire in the Nebraska Sandhills that has burned roughly 30 square miles and that led to the death of a volunteer firefighter, officials said. The Bovee Fire began Sunday and spread quickly because of dry conditions in west-central Nebraska....
Quarles comments on concern over atrazine
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has submitted comments on behalf of more than 75,000 Kentucky farm families he represents to Michael S. Regan, head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, concerning the herbicide atrazine. The EPA is proposing to severely limit atrazine levels within watershed...
