ComicBook

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.
IGN

Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier

After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
IGN

Every CD Projekt Red Game In Development

CD Projekt Red has come a long way since it shipped the original Witcher game in 2007. 15 years later the studio has grown to span two continents and produce not just multiple franchises, but multiple games within those franchises at once. While we knew it was planning to develop...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available

The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
ComicBook

New PS5 Console Update Available Now

Sony has today released a new system update for its PlayStation 5 video game console. Since the PS5 first launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to push out new hardware updates at a pretty steady cadence. And while some of these system patches have brought about drastic changes to the console, others have been a little less notable. Sadly, today's new update for the PS5 happens to fit into this latter camp.
IGN

Epic Games Store Free Titles of the Week

The Epic Games Store has revealed its free titles of this week, as the store will give away Rising Hell and Slain: Back from Hell. The two games are available for free on the Epic Games Store until October 13, 8:30 PM IST. Rising Hell. Rising Hell is a vertical...
IGN

Site 6 Boss Battle - The Obscurest Chiaroscurist

This page of IGN’s Splatoon 3 wiki guide contains tips for the boss battle in Site 6 - Happiness Research Lab. This fight requires fighting Big Man, “the Hype Manta Storm.” Unlike the previous bosses, Big Man doesn’t use other enemies or vehicles to fight. Instead, he uses his mystic Big Man powers to create a shadow manta ray that travels across the ground.
IGN

Why Batman's Arkham Series has one of Gaming's Greatest Combat Systems - Art of the Level

Somehow the Batman combat system in Arkham Asylum managed to be one of the greatest gaming has ever created, but if you look backward from August 24th, 2009, you will find a long list of bad Batman games in your rearview mirror. A series long-applauded in comics, TV, and movies was mired in mediocrity when it came to video games. Batman on Genesis was fine. Batman: The Rise of Sin Tzu looked pretty good for its time but offered little else. And let’s not even talk about Batman: Dark Tomorrow. Fun fact: we gave that game a 2.2 and it’s still not IGN’s worst-rated Batman game. There were a few gems here and there, but a lot of it was… not great.
ohmymag.co.uk

This iconic PS1 game that we all loved is now worth $20,000

Many cult licences were born on the PS1. Spyro, Gran Turismo, Resident Evil, Suikoden: these sagas known to all today had their first hours of glory on Sony's mythical console. At the time, to get these games, you had to leave your home. The PS1, the debut of many mythical...
IGN

No Man's Sky Waypoint - Official 4.0 Update Trailer

Watch the trailer for No Man's Sky's 4.0 update: Waypoint. This update overhauls inventories and increases the level cap for players, their ships, and weapons. It also introduces a new milestone system, new collectibles, and improved mission content. In addition, its new Relaxed mode promises to bring a new focus to sandbox exploration. Survival, crafting, combat, accessibility, and controls can be customised, and the update will arrive with lots of quality of life improvements.
