ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
MLB

Phils set schedule for 'Rally for Red October Bus Tour'

The Phillies clinched a postseason berth and fans are invited to celebrate as The Rally for Red October Bus Tour makes its way throughout the Delaware Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7. The two-day tour, held in partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10 and Telemundo 62, will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex

The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team

Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Charlotte, NC
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy