MLB
Phils set schedule for 'Rally for Red October Bus Tour'
The Phillies clinched a postseason berth and fans are invited to celebrate as The Rally for Red October Bus Tour makes its way throughout the Delaware Valley on Thursday, Oct. 6, and Friday, Oct. 7. The two-day tour, held in partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10 and Telemundo 62, will...
Fans head to Phoenix to watch undefeated Eagles take on Cardinals
"Just the energy is unbelievable. I really can't wait," said Nancy Lowe of Berwyn.
Philadelphia Union to build $55 million sports complex
The Philadelphia Union is building a 32-acre sports complex on the Chester Waterfront, looking to attract visitors to the area and success to the soccer club. The WSFS Bank Sportsplex will be located between Subaru Park and the Union Power Plant office building. Plans revealed Tuesday include seven fully lit outdoor fields, four of which will be grass and three will be turf. Two indoor facilities making up at least 170,000 square feet will also be constructed and will include a 20,000 square feet performance center with a weight room and two full size courts.
NHL
Flyers announce that Devan Kaney will join in-arena host team
Kaney set to join Andrea Helfrich and Everett Jackson as in-arena host at Flyers home games. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced Devan Kaney as the team's newest in-arena host for the upcoming season. The Radnor, PA native will split duties with Andrea Helfrich throughout the season and will join Everett Jackson as in-arena co-host and on-camera personality for Flyers home games. Kaney will help carry out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and segments and will host select community events throughout the year.
The Phillies are heading to the playoffs after an 11-year drought. Here’s how to watch
The Philadelphia Phillies are returning to the postseason for the first time in a decade. The Phils claimed the National League’s final wildcard spot Monday night after a win over the Houston Astros. This is the team’s 14th postseason appearance. Game 1 of the wild card round will...
Phillies celebrate Red October across the city ahead of Wild Card Series
The Phillies are painting the town red. Representatives of the team are going around the city on a double-decker bus to get fans pumped about Friday’s playoff game against the Cardinals.
