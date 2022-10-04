As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO