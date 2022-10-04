Read full article on original website
'It felt fantastic'—The day MMO devs identified item-dupers and burned everything they owned to ash
One programmer's quest to make Honesty a real virtue.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebies
As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.
techeblog.com
Open World Hulk Game in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Perfect on Next-Gen Game Consoles
The Incredible Hulk game was released on the PS2 / PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 back in 2008, but TeaserPlay felt like it needed an update, which resulted in this concept trailer made in Unreal Engine 5. This action-adventure game has players controlling the Hulk in an open world recreation of Manhattan. As you progress through the game, various attacks and abilities are unlocked.
NME
‘Humankind’ is free to play this weekend as its expansion gets November release date
In celebration of Humankind’s first expansion getting a November release date, the game can be played for free this weekend. Humankind, the historical strategy game from developer Amplitude Studios, is available to play for free on Steam now, and will remain so until Monday, October 10. And if you want to keep playing after that, the game is currently available for 50 per cent off as part of the Sega Megamix Sale.
Skyrim’s Dragonborn Having The Legal Authority To Serve As Jarl Is A Long-Awaited Request From The Game’s Fanbase
A fan of the role-playing action game The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim recently made a mod that allows the Dragonborn to serve as a true Jarl in the game, expanding the range of exciting possibilities available to players. Jarls rule over major settlements and fortresses throughout Tamriel from their apex...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
It’s Go Time! Overwatch® 2 is Live Now and Free to Play on Console and PC With New Heroes, Maps, and More
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Today marks the beginning of a new era for Blizzard Entertainment’s award-winning franchise: Overwatch ® 2 is live now and free to play worldwide with cross-platform play and progression for all players on Windows ® PC via Battle.net ®, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation ® 5, PlayStation ® 4, and Nintendo Switch ™ consoles! Setting the stage for years to come, Overwatch 2 will receive substantial seasonal updates, often including features such as new heroes, maps, game modes, cosmetics, and more released at a regular cadence. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003006046/en/ Overwatch 2 Logo (Graphic: Business Wire)
An All-New Game Mode Is Being Introduced This Week With The Release Of No Man’s Sky Version 4.0
Hello Games, the company that developed No Man’s Sky, has made many changes to the game over the past six years to keep gamers committed. The latest 4.0 update appears to be no exception, and its release is scheduled to coincide with that of the version for Nintendo Switch on October 7th.
A Ubisoft title just took Guinness World Record for most-delayed game
If you’re a fan of video games, you’re certainly no stranger to a delay and the past couple of months have been full of them. Analysts are claiming that the upcoming release of God of War Ragnarök has other games running for the hills. Whether this is...
IGN
Pokemon Go Raids October 2022
Pokemon Go Raids provide a challenging combat experience for great rewards. Be sure to equip your best Pokemon into the team to have a chance of surviving the onslaught. This page breaks down the Pokemon ready to confront in the various tiers of October Raids in 2022. October 2022 Raids.
Popculture
'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed
A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
It hasn't taken long for Overwatch 2 players to declare Orisa OP
Overwatch 2 hasn't even been out a full day
Massive new Skyrim expansion adds new quests, area and more
It’s a good job that fans can’t get enough of Skyrim because even 11 years after release, new content just keeps on coming. You can now grab The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition on Nintendo Switch if you’re looking for yet another way to experience Bethesda’s classic title. The pull? Creation Club mod content. Make of that what you will.
TechRadar
The new Witcher game has multiplayer, and its worlds build themselves
Multiplayer gameplay and procedurally generated environments will feature in the next Witcher game, currently codenamed Project Sirius. Although not The Witcher 4, Sirius is a spin-off entry in the Witcher series currently under development at CD Projekt Red subsidiary The Molasses Flood. Revealed in an investors’ presentation (opens in new tab) yesterday, the game is currently in pre-production and pitched as “an innovative take on The Witcher Universe”.
dotesports.com
Bungie adds Deepsight drops, fixes missing Ketchcrash red-border in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder
Destiny 2 players can finally obtain more Deepsight-modded weapons after today’s Hotfix 6.2.0.7. The update contains a fix to an issue preventing players from obtaining red-border weapons in their first Ketchcrash completion of the week and adds an extra avenue for players to obtain seasonal Deepsight weapons—two long-anticipated requests from fans.
NME
Crystal Dynamics is asking what fans want in a ‘Legacy of Kain’ revival
It seems that Legacy of Kain may be set for a revival, as Crystal Dynamics is seeking feedback from fans about what they’d like to see in a potential new entry to the franchise. Crystal Dynamics has launched a survey asking players what they’d want to see in a...
dotesports.com
All Super Styles in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 4 and how to unlock them
Part of the attraction of Fortnite is that Epic Games is constantly coming up with new ways to engage its players. With the wealth of new challenges and cosmetics that players can earn, there are hours of new content added every season for players to enjoy. Part of that appeal is unlocking the new Super Style cosmetics that require the player to reach level 200 to complete.
itechpost.com
Overwatch 2’s Extremely Long Queue Lines Might Be Ending Soon
Logging in to Overwatch 2 is now easier and quicker than when it was newly launched more than 12 hours ago. Overwatch 2 players' complaints about not being able to get have steadily dwindled due to Blizzard Entertainment's efforts to mitigate or manage the multiple distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks the game's servers suffered at launch, per Game Rant.
ComicBook
Overwatch 2 Requirement Makes the Game Too Expensive for Some Players
Overwatch 2 released yesterday, and Blizzard has taken several steps to reduce the chances of cheaters ruining the game. As revealed last week, the game now requires that all users have a phone number registered to their Battle.net account. Since a number can only be tied to one account, the theory is that it would act as a barrier that prevents bad actors from simply making a new account after they've been banned. Unfortunately, some Overwatch fans have discovered that pre-paid phone numbers are not accepted by Blizzard, meaning they would have to sign-up for a monthly plan if they want to play.
Fortnite gives fans a free wrap for being down for 11+ hours but is it enough?
Fortnite went down for 11 hours to update the game. Players logging on about 24 hours ago were more than likely shocked to find that the game was down. I know I sure was. I logged in late in the night and the servers were already down. I checked, and it turned out there was a 4 AM ET downtime scheduled, but this was several hours before.
