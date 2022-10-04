Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie
Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
digitalspy.com
Live and kicking 90s BBC
Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing's Ellie Simmonds explains why competing on show is important for her
Paralympian Ellie Simmonds has opened up about the support she received after her waltz on Strictly Come Dancing, saying the comments made her "emotional". Appearing on tonight's (October 7) episode of It Takes Two alongside her dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, gold medalist Ellie was asked by host Rylan Clark how she was feeling after the routine.
digitalspy.com
David Tennant's Good Omens season 2 first look confirms release window
Good Omens has confirmed that its season 2 release date is on the horizon. A first-look poster for David Tennant and Michael Sheen's angelic reunion in the Neil Gaiman comedy series confirmed it will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the US next summer. A BBC Two airing should follow suit.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms details on Lola Pearce's tragic exit story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed details on Lola Pearce's tragic exit story. Soap bosses are acknowledging previous reports that Danielle Harold's character will be diagnosed with a brain tumour in upcoming scenes set to air this autumn. Advocacy groups Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support are partnering with...
The Hollywood Gossip
Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls
Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
msn.com
Kate Middleton's New Princess of Wales Style Has Been "Premeditated" by the Palace
Kate Middleton stepped out for her first solo royal engagement as Princess of Wales yesterday (October 5), visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit. Kate wore a cheerful yellow dress for the occasion from "affordable" British label Karen Millen, which celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert Miranda Holder says was very intentional.
GMA’s Gio Benitez breaks down in tears in ‘deeply personal’ segment that also has his husband and fans crying
GOOD Morning America's Gio Benitez has broken down in tears in a segment celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in collaboration with Dancing With the Stars. As the first-ever Latino DWTS pro, Ezra Sosa taught Gio a few salsa moves when he became emotional over the importance of celebrating his heritage. Gio...
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities
The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. With ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.Nonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other,...
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Likely Being Gifted a "Very Special" Welsh Home by King Charles
Hot on the heels of reports that Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely being gifted a massive mansion called Frogmore House on the Windsor Estate (nope, not the same as Frogmore Cottage), there's speculation that the couple are also set to inherited a "very special" Welsh home from King Charles.
digitalspy.com
Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon
Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Andrei Castravet
It’s a boy! 90 Day Fiancé stars Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast) gave birth to baby No. 2, welcoming her second child — a son — with husband Andrei Castravet. She shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday, October 7. “HE’S HERE!...
’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Exclusive Preview: Shaeeda Reveals She May Be Pregnant Soon
Shaeeda and Bilal talk with their doctor virtually and give an update on the possibility of pregnancy in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the October 9 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. “We have been trying,” Shaeeda says. Bilal is confused by her response. “We have not...
Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead
Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
International Business Times
Prince Harry Passing On His 'Unhappiness' By 'Blaming' Royal Family, His Biographer Claims
Prince Harry's view of anyone in the royal family has "gone down the drain" since his marriage to Meghan Markle, his biographer has claimed. British journalist and royal author Angela Levin made the claim while discussing Prince Harry and Prince William's current relationship with their stepmother and King Charles III's second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during an interview on Sky News Australia to promote her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort."
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
