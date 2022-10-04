ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas movie

Netflix has released the first trailer for Lindsay Lohan's upcoming film Falling for Christmas. In the trailer, we're introduced to Lohan's character – spoiled hotel heiress Sierra Belmont who's feeling unfulfilled in life. "All they see is the spoiled daughter of a hotel magnate," her character says in one scene. "I just want people to remember me for more than my last name."
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Live and kicking 90s BBC

Love this programme in the 90s. Made my Saturday morings. Love the shows on it. Interviews were fun with boybands girlbands. Such a shame there nothing on tv now for youngsters! Was a tv programme of its day. There is a show now - Saturday Mash Up!, CBBC, Saturdays 9:00-11:30.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

David Tennant's Good Omens season 2 first look confirms release window

Good Omens has confirmed that its season 2 release date is on the horizon. A first-look poster for David Tennant and Michael Sheen's angelic reunion in the Neil Gaiman comedy series confirmed it will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video in the US next summer. A BBC Two airing should follow suit.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders confirms details on Lola Pearce's tragic exit story

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed details on Lola Pearce's tragic exit story. Soap bosses are acknowledging previous reports that Danielle Harold's character will be diagnosed with a brain tumour in upcoming scenes set to air this autumn. Advocacy groups Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support are partnering with...
CANCER
The Hollywood Gossip

Josh Duggar: Bearded, Disheveled In First Photo From Behind Prison Walls

Sadly, Josh Duggar has been back in the news this week. First, it was because Josh’s lawyers finally filed their appeal for a second trial after months of delays. Shortly thereafter, we learned that Josh is blaming his crimes on his sister Jana’s ex-boyfriend, insisting that he was framed by fellow sex offended Caleb Williams.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

King Charles III Coronation Ceremony Set, Unlikely Prince Harry & Meghan Will Be In Attendance For the Sacred Festivities

The coronation date for King Charles III has officially been set, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ceremony is set to take place on June 3, 2023, at Westminster Abbey. With ongoing drama between King Charles III and his youngest son, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, it’s unlikely the couple will be in attendance for the event.Nonetheless, the Royal family has made one thing clear: the tradition of the Crown and festivities will carry on — even without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.The Royal family has been in what appears to be an endless string of drama with each other,...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy's Kate Walsh announces engagement to partner Andrew Nixon

Grey's Anatomy star Kate Walsh has announced her engagement to Andrew Nixon. The actress revealed the happy news during an Instagram Live on Wednesday night (October 5) with her Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman, where they were discussing the medical drama's 15th anniversary. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is...
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
OK! Magazine

Christina Hall Shows Off Children Taylor & Brayden After Vowing To Keep Son Hudson Off Social Media Amid Custody Battle With Ant Anstead

Christina Hall has had enough of her ex-husband's accusations. Following a nasty public back-and-forth between Hall and Ant Anstead over whether the mother-of-three is exploiting their son, Hudson, on social media, she has agreed to keep him offline.However, seemingly proving a point, Hall offered a glimpse of sweet weekend moments with her other two kiddos she shares with first ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. BREAK OUT THE BACKPACKS! SEE CUTE PHOTOS OF STARS' KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOLShortly before addressing the drama with Anstead, Hall shared an adorable snap to her Instagram Story of her daughter, Taylor, 12, and son Brayden,...
TV SHOWS
International Business Times

Prince Harry Passing On His 'Unhappiness' By 'Blaming' Royal Family, His Biographer Claims

Prince Harry's view of anyone in the royal family has "gone down the drain" since his marriage to Meghan Markle, his biographer has claimed. British journalist and royal author Angela Levin made the claim while discussing Prince Harry and Prince William's current relationship with their stepmother and King Charles III's second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during an interview on Sky News Australia to promote her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort."
CELEBRITIES

