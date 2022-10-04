Read full article on original website
Related
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
The new Miss USA doesn't believe the government should have any say in gender-affirming care for trans youth
"Trans hate is never appropriate in any time, in any place," new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, who represented Texas during the pageant, told Insider.
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
TODAY.com
Candidate for U.S. Congress is shown giving birth in new campaign ad
A Louisiana mom running for U.S. Congress gives birth in a new campaign ad to oppose her state's tough abortion laws. In the ad released on Oct. 3 by Katie Darling, 36, who is running against Congressman Steve Scalise, she calls Louisiana's abortion ban "one of the strictest and most severe in the country."
RELATED PEOPLE
1 in 3 American Women Have Virtually No Abortion Rights Now
One hundred days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, nearly one third of U.S. women live in states where abortion is no longer legal or highly restricted. That’s almost 22 million women. The stunning statistic is the result of a new analysis by the Guttmacher Institute, which...
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
If abortion isn't available, 1 in 3 say they will do something to end the pregnancy on their own
This article was originally published on The Conversation. One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’
The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
Mom Refusing to Call School Children by Their Correct Names Slammed Online
"You don't get to just erase people's names/identity just because you don't like them," wrote one Reddit user.
Woman Blocking Grandson Born Out of Wedlock From Inheritance Sparks Debate
A woman's plan for dividing up her property—and her family's response—has divided opinions on Reddit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen interest in long lasting birth control soars after Roe
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Sixteen-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been discussing a long-lasting birth control implant with her mother for about a year as a potential solution to increasing menstrual pain. Then Roe v. Wade was overturned, and Abreu joined the throng of teens rushing to their doctors as states began...
Woman Who Claims Herschel Walker Paid for Abortion Says She Also Had His Child
Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed reproductive rights throughout his senatorial campaign in Georgia, denied he had paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009 and also denied he knew who she was. Thing is, she apparently shares a child with him, according to The Daily Beast who first broke the story on Monday about the abortion payment claim. On Wednesday, the outlet said they had agreed to not share certain details about the woman’s identity to protect her privacy and over safety concerns. Then, Walker told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade he had “no clue about” her identity and denied the accusation...
USA Today columnist mocks GOP efforts to support women: 'Suddenly realizing babies are expensive'
A USA Today columnist mocked Republican efforts to implement policies supporting women and children while advocating to put restrictions on abortion.
Washington Examiner
The American Medical Association wants you to stop questioning gender ideology — or else
When the Left derides “ disinformation ” as a threat, they’re making a confession. They are, in effect, admitting that ideas and opinions that run counter to the preferred establishment narrative are a threat to their control and that they will go to extraordinary lengths to stamp them out.
Biden to Unveil New Guidelines to Protect Reproductive Rights 100 Days on From Roe Judgment
President Biden on Tuesday will announce new guidelines and grants designed to protect reproductive rights in the U.S., according to a report. He will be speaking at a meeting of the reproductive rights task force which is being convened 100 days on from the Supreme Court’s judgment to overturn Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend the meeting, where Biden is set to describe how abortion rights have been curtailed for millions of women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling. The gathering will also discuss how medical staff are now being subjected to prosecutions for providing abortion services, according to a letter shared by the White House, Reuters reports. It’s understood that the president will also discuss new guidelines for colleges to protect students from discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and $6 million in new grants to protect access to the Department of Health and Human Services’ reproductive healthcare services.Read it at Reuters
'Rude' Son Financially Supporting Family Backed for Standing up to Stepdad
The 20-year-old wrote on Reddit that a disagreement broke out after he was told he couldn't eat the groceries that he had purchased himself.
Phys.org
Study: Black prosecutors are more punitive toward Black and Latinx defendants
Prosecutors exert considerable power in the criminal justice system, and while defendants are predominantly Black and Latinx, prosecutors are overwhelmingly White. Despite calls for addressing racial disparities in this field, we know little about whether recruiting minority prosecutors would yield more equitable outcomes for defendants. A new study analyzed data...
Parent Backed for Asking Son and His Pregnant Girlfriend to Move Out
A family therapist told Newsweek: "The son is exploiting his mother's incredible generosity," while a Mumsnet user wrote, "Get them out before baby arrives."
Comments / 3