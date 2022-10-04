Louisiana Felon Convicted After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Troy Lee Washington, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Washington today to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm. Washington was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2022.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 13 HOURS AGO