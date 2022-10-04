Read full article on original website
Dorothy Cook
2d ago
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 and intercession for Shreveport and other nations. Some people have rejected God and all they knows is violence and evil.
Reply
13
Related
KTBS
SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public
Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
Shreveport Man Wanted in MLK Drive Shooting
On October 3rd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes...
Shreveport Juvenile Charged With Arson in Brookshire’s Fire
Shreveport firefighters responded to Brookshire’s Grocery Store on Friday, September 30, 2022. The store located on Line Avenue was being evacuated as crews arrived to find a grocery store filled with heavy smoke. Crews located and extinguished the fire on the paper goods aisle within several minutes. The sprinkler...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTBS
Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
KTBS
Shreveport man charged with capital murder in deaths of 2 men in East Texas
RUSK, Texas - A Shreveport man has been charged with capital murder after two men were found shot dead on the side of the road in January in Cherokee County. Devon Harris turned himself Tuesday into the Mesquite Police Department, where he was taken into custody, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said.
KLTV
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
KTBS
Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car
Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car. On October 5, 2022, Caddo Parish Steve Prator announced that the man who allegedly shot at a repossession agent and damaged private property on October 4 has been booked into jail on multiple charges.
KSLA
Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
KTBS
Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
Greenwood Repo Man and Trucker Involved in Wild Shootout
A pretty wild scene at a storage facility in Greenwood. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to the scene of the storage facility after a shootout between a repo man and truck driver. The repo man had shown up to the storage facility to repossess two big-rigs, when he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Felon Convicted Again After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Convicted After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Troy Lee Washington, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Washington today to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm. Washington was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2022.
KTBS
Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
VIDEO: Chaos as gunfire rings out at Huntington High School homecoming afterparty, cheerleader wounded
A cheerleader at Huntington High School was struck by gunfire during a rolling shootout last Saturday.
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
KTBS
Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer
GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
KSLA
Dispute over 18-wheelers being repossessed leads to shooting at Greenwood storage facility
GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a shooting on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4. Dispatchers got the call just before 10:30 a.m. to the Red Dot Storage in the 8800 block of Greenwood Road in Greenwood (that’s just west of where W 70th Street ends). Greenwood Police responded to the shooting initially.
KSLA
Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
KTBS
Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
Comments / 4