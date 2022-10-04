ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Dorothy Cook
2d ago

🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 and intercession for Shreveport and other nations. Some people have rejected God and all they knows is violence and evil.

KTBS

SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Man Wanted in MLK Drive Shooting

On October 3rd, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were called to Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting. Responding officers located a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The Shreveport Fire Department transported the victim to a local area hospital. Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Suspect arrested for fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. - A juvenile has been arrested for allegedly setting a fire Friday afternoon inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue. Shreveport firefighters responded to the grocery store after fire was set to items on the paper goods aisle. Firefighters had the flames out within minutes. The store's sprinkler system prevented...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Woman arrested following West Laurel Street house fire

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman has been charged in connection with a house fire Thursday morning on West Laurel Street. Shreveport firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. to find flames and heavy smoke coming from the single-story wood frame structure. Two of the occupants evacuated before firefighters got there.
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Getting Into a Shootout with a Repossession Agent, Entering Someone’s Home, and Driving Into a Police Car. On October 5, 2022, Caddo Parish Steve Prator announced that the man who allegedly shot at a repossession agent and damaged private property on October 4 has been booked into jail on multiple charges.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man accidentally shoots himself on Dean Road in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Shreveport. It happened on Oct. 5 around 3:15 p.m. on Dean Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Armstead Drive. It happened at the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road. At least...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Fight escalates to shooting outside Shreveport store

SHREVEPORT, La. - A fight outside of a Shreveport grocery store led to a shooting Monday night. It happened about 9:30 p.m. at the Hy-Lo Grocery & Liquor in the 2500 block of MLK Drive. Police say one man shot another in the chest, then drove away. The victim was...
SHREVEPORT, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Felon Convicted Again After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Convicted After Being Found to be in Possession of a Firearm During a Traffic Stop. Shreveport, Louisiana – On October 5, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Troy Lee Washington, 27, of Shreveport, Louisiana, has been sentenced in U.S. District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Washington today to 48 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegally possessing a firearm. Washington was indicted by a federal grand jury, and he pleaded guilty to the charge on June 8, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Deadly shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - At least one person is dead following a shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport Monday night. The victim was located in the Domino's Pizza Parking lot. Police are responding to the scene. No word yet on if any arrests were made.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Trucker wounded in shootouts with repo man, police officer

GREENWOOD, La. - A trucker wound up in the hospital with a bullet wound to the head after two shootouts at a storage facility related to a dispute over an attempt to repossess his two big rigs. Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says the trucker confronted a repo man who...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
SHREVEPORT, LA

