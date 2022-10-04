Read full article on original website
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
womansday.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted to Move to a "Suite of Apartments" in Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle currently live in California with their kids Archie and Lilibet, but they've retained Frogmore Cottage as their home in England—a gift from the Queen after their wedding. However, turns out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had originally hoped to move from Kensington Palace (where they first lived together) to a "suite of apartments" in Windsor Castle.
womansday.com
Prince Andrew Reportedly Lobbied the Queen to Prevent Charles from Being King
Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, looks like disgraced royal Prince Andrew isn't thrilled about his brother being King. According to royal expert and author Angela Levin via The Telegraph, King Charles and his brother have "rarely got on well together," in part because they have "very different personalities, values and approaches to life." Which, yeah, sounds about right considering what we know about Prince Andrew.
International Business Times
Prince Harry Passing On His 'Unhappiness' By 'Blaming' Royal Family, His Biographer Claims
Prince Harry's view of anyone in the royal family has "gone down the drain" since his marriage to Meghan Markle, his biographer has claimed. British journalist and royal author Angela Levin made the claim while discussing Prince Harry and Prince William's current relationship with their stepmother and King Charles III's second wife, Queen Consort Camilla, during an interview on Sky News Australia to promote her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort."
Charles Withholding Archie, Lilibet Titles Over 'Trust' Would Be 'Petty'
If King Charles III were to alter an established royal convention entitling his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet to be styled as prince and princess now that he has become monarch, he would open himself up to allegations of racism and pettiness, that's according to a discussion on the latest episode of Newsweek's The Royal Report podcast.
tatler.com
Princess Charlotte bears uncanny resemblance to the Queen Mother in unearthed picture
Royal fans have been treated to an unearthed photograph of the Queen Mother as a child, which has drawn comparisons with Princess Charlotte, her great-great-granddaughter. On Monday, Glamis Castle (the childhood home of the Queen Mother and the birthplace of Princess Margaret), released a set of photographs of the late Queen Elizabeth II's mother alongside one of seven-year-old Charlotte.
Meghan Markle Told to Dress More Like Kate Middleton, Book Says
Katie Nicholl wrote in 'The New Royals', Meghan Markle was told to dress like Kate Middleton and wear some more affordable clothing after her tour wardrobe became a 'distraction.'
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Harry and Meghan may be replacing $14m home with something even more expensive
Rumour has it that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be looking at other properties in an exclusive gated community in the US. After police installed licence plate-scanning cameras close to Harry and Meghan's residence in response to an increase in crime in the area, rumours about their intention to relocate began to circulate.
Buckingham Palace 'denies claims that King Charles III will be crowned on June 3 next year in slimmed-down coronation'
Buckingham Palace has denied speculation that King Charles III will be coronated on June 3 next year. It comes after the date, which falls on a Saturday, was reported by Bloomberg quoting anonymous 'UK officials'. The publication said the date would represent a 'touching tribute' to the Queen, marking 70...
PopSugar
Meghan Markle Wears Red in Her New Picture With Prince Harry For a Sweet Reason
In a set of newly-released portraits, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a behind-the-scenes look at their recent trip to the UK. On Oct. 3, photographer Misan Harriman posted two images of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that he took earlier this month at the One Young World Summit's opening ceremony in Manchester, England. For the occasion, the 41-year-old "Archetypes" host and mom of two wore an by the brand Another Tomorrow: fiery straight-leg trousers made from merino wool and a coordinating long-sleeved blouse that featured classic cuffs and a scarf that she wore draped over her shoulder. Embracing the monochromatic trend, Markle opted for head-to-toe red and the bold color palette may have a special significance.
Queen Elizabeth II Feared Prince Harry’s Openness Would Cause the Media to ‘Want More and More,’ According to Book
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been transparent about their difficulties. According to a royal expert's book, Queen Elizabeth II reportedly had concerns about Harry's candor after he was interviewed for a 2017 podcast.
Prince Harry Sometimes Wished He Wasn’t a Prince, According to Author
Prince Harry opened up about his life experiences. According to an author, a young Harry once said he wishes he wasn't a prince sometimes.
Diana makes explosive revelations and Partridge devours the hand that feeds him: 100 years of the BBC, part eight
Steve Coogan’s alter-ego appears, as does Ricky Gervais’s in The Office, while Panorama rocks the royals
"Archetypes": Meghan Markle would like to have a word, but the media circus won't hear it
Meghan Markle, through no overt effort on her part, exists in the bizarre state of being too much for large swaths of the public and not enough. Britain's monarchists never made life easy for Markle, but since she and her husband Prince Harry permanently stepped down from their duties as working royals, the royalist press and its true believers have been positively brutal.
BBC
Prince of Wales: Too many lives being destroyed by illegal wildlife crime
The Prince of Wales will warn that too many lives are being destroyed and too many species are facing extinction due to “sinister” illegal wildlife crime. William, who is now heir to the throne following the death of the Queen, will address the United for Wildlife (UfW) global summit at the Science Museum in London on Tuesday – his first speech since the King bestowed him with his new title.
BBC
BBC
