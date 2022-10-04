ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picture of the Day: Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Dave Longley
 5 days ago
Adirondack Colors – Carol Lasicki
Fall Finery – Judi Dudley
The Colors Along Moose River – Vinny Kowalski

(WSYR-TV) — Head to the NewsChannel 9 Facebook page and click “Like” on your favorite picture. The picture with the most “Likes” will be featured as our Picture of the Day. To submit a photo for Picture of the Day, please send it to pictureoftheday@localsyr.com

