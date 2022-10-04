ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marks, MS

5 shot, others hurt in stampede after football game in Mississippi

By Shay Arthur
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uC4Bz_0iLUv5WX00

MARKS, Miss. ( WREG )– Five people were shot and others were injured in a stampede after a shooting broke out following a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi.

Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said at least 5 people were shot in the area of First Street and MLK early Saturday morning and other people were injured after being trampled in the chaos.

Reaction to closure of 3 Ala. casinos following Supreme Court decision

A large crowd had gathered after the homecoming football game. Witnesses told us that once the crowd heard those gunshots there was a panic effect that rippled through the crowd sending dozens of people running for safety.

Chief Furr was in the area at the time.

“At that time we heard the gunshots and they were coming in two different directions and that’s when we started getting the calls that people were shot,” he said.

Furr, who has been in his role for 17 years, is left stunned and frustrated by the violence in the small town with a population around 2,000.

“This is the first time ever in Quitman County that we’ve had this type of action and we’re not used to it,” he said.

Convicted felon sentenced to life without parole in connection to 2020 gas station shooting

One of the victims, the mayor’s 33-year-old daughter, was shot in the arm. His niece was also shot, but thankfully they’re going to be okay.

“It was a strange feeling. I didn’t know what to do,” said Mayor Joe Shegog. “I’m just thankful that no one got killed.”

Investigators say it’s unclear what led to the shooting but they believe it does not involve people from Quitman County, saying it stemmed from a fight between people from two surrounding towns.

Right now one person is in custody, but the chief says detectives need the public’s help tracking down others who caused the violence.

“The police department is as strong as the community allows us to be and that’s what people have got to realize. We can’t do our job properly if we’re not getting any information out here that some of the public knows and until they speak out, we’re handcuffed,” Furr said.

They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office at 662-326-3131.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 5

Observing.
2d ago

I noticed that there was no pictures or footage of the football field in this report, mostly just the same few shots of a rundown building and abandoned lot. Do these locations have relevance to the investigation? I’m confused.

Reply
5
Heather King
2d ago

Omgosh how tragically sad. WTH IS WRONG WITH YOU THATS JUST FREAKING EVIL. READ YOUR BIBLE B4 ITS TOO LATE. PRAYERS FOR THE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES.

Reply
4
James Smith
2d ago

miss King these little gangsta thugs don't know what the Bible is to these criminals the rappers creed of drive-by shootings and stolen guns and drugs and doing whatever to make a name for themselves period...

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Quitman County, MS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Quitman County, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Marks, MS
WJTV 12

Court filing claims suspect in MS murder held in jail illegally

This story initially stated that Tim Herrington filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department. It has been corrected to reflect that a motion was filed, not a lawsuit. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– The man charged with the murder of University of Mississippi graduate Jimmie “Jay” Lee claims he is illegally being held in jail, […]
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stampede#Violent Crime#Mlk
Daily Mississippian

Kappa Sigma member hospitalized after assault

An unidentified Kappa Sigma Fraternity member was transported to a hospital in Memphis following an incident in which Tyler Wright, a UM business major, allegedly punched him. A video depicting the victim lying unconscious on the street with blood pouring from his ear and people gathered around making jokes has since circulated on social media.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Three men in custody after robbery at Oxford apartments

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Three men are arrested after a hold-up at an Oxford apartment complex. Oxford police charged Trinity Brooks, Deandre Kidd, and Tycarious Collins with armed robbery. This past Thursday OPD got a call about a robbery at an Old Taylor Road complex. Officers arrived to find...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Teens arrested after Southaven police chase

SOUTHAVEN, Miss.– Two teens were arrested after a police chase in Southaven Monday afternoon. Southaven Police said around noon officers followed a Red Nissan Maxima that refused to pull over for a traffic stop two days before. Officers followed the car to a BP gas station on Highway 51 and Custer and waited for assistance […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years

Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says

MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
MARKS, MS
desotocountynewsroom.com

Southaven Woman In Critical Condition after ATV Crash

A Southaven woman is in critical condition after an ATV crash Monday night. The unidentified woman and two young children were riding on Whitehead Drive in Southaven, when the woman lost control and struck a curb and flipped throwing all of them off the ATV. None of the riders were...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To The Lane Kiffin Dog News

The Ole Miss Rebels are one of the most surprising teams in the country this season. After entering the season at No. 21, Lane Kiffin's squad has jumped into the top 10 after the first five weeks of the season. That success created an opportunity for one member of the team to cash in with a new name, image and likeness deal.
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy