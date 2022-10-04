ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter

By DeMicia Inman
Cardi B and JT of City Girls got into an escalated exchange on social media Monday following fan commentary on their respective chart success. The rappers traded insults on their public Twitter timelines while also speaking to each other through direct messages.

According to Complex , the argument began after the Bronx rapper took to the platform to celebrate “Tomorrow 2,” her latest collaboration with rising rapper GloRilla, making the top 10 on Billboard’ s Hot 100 chart. A fan account then reportedly offered their opinion on the aforementioned success by talking down toward the women featured on Nicki Minaj ’s “Super Freaky Girl Queen Mix.”

“JT Akbar, BIA & Katie bandz after seeing Glorilla get a top 10 hit without doing all the d**k riding and extra s**t” the Tweet read. The Miami rapper responded to the shade with her own tweet, initially celebrating both tracks.

“im not like that at alllll,” she wrote. “I been doing remixes & never got credited ON A CHART BUT they get sung word for word and help push the original songs as intended unlike y’all well I can’t even say y’all cause you don’t rap, you TWEET! Congratulations Glo & stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX.”

A few moments later, Cardi took to Twitter, exclaiming “And my records live in the top ten,” written in all caps.

Following her response, JT was then accused of purposely leaving Cardi B out of the congratulatory tweet as stan pages shared accusations of the City Girl sharing public disdain for Cardi following her Nicki Minaj collaboration. Last month, Cardi B and Akbar V, another rapper featured on the “Super Freaky Girl Queen Mix,” were involved in a Twitter spat.

“NAH actually the tweet was too long!” JT Tweeted to clarify the wording of her tweet. “PLUS Cardi Been having top 10’s I been congratulating her for years this is GLO first one, I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my D**K thank YOU”

She added in an additional post “All you gotta do is be HAPPY, that’s enough to make a mf mad.”

JT continued, “See y’all wanna know so bad & be WRONG! I don’t gossip with her about NOBODY all this because of FAN pages!”

Cardi B caught wind of the fan page accusations and offered some shade of her own, tweeting “LapDog” which according to JT, was directed toward her. While they both confirmed that they had already exchanged words privately, the public insults continued.

Throughout the digital ordeal, both women accused the other of not having talent and relying on ghostwriters. Cardi B bragged about her chart success, YouTube views, and took shots at JT’s time in prison.

“I definitely didn’t…P wanted to put me in to your writers cause yall numbers make him penies [sic] ……My talent speaks for it self tho.” shared Cardi in one Tweet.

“Hot s**t debuted higher than any song you ever dropped or been on, prison pants. Everybody has good and bad moments but you haven’t had one since what? ACT UP?,” she added later.

JT’s rebuttal included boasting about writing her own raps, not being ashamed of her street life, and not needing recognition from numbers to call herself a star.

“The industry not even designed for girls like me to really win!” she wrote. “Let’s be real all this shit is politics!!! Pee always told us get that shit out the MUD grind hard I lay down because I get discouraged from all these labels paying for every mother fu**ing thing. So don’t talk to me about no charts! NONE OF YALL! I done been in rooms with the top writters & told them they sh*t wack the same writters that quick to drag female rappers oh I wrote this & that! This shit actually embarrassing & Sad.”

JT continued, “I wish I would ever let a chart make me feel less of a star! I literally came from NOTHING did this sh*t with a rap I WROTE on the road hitting licks! I did my time like a real bit*h & a bit*h ain’t scratch me in there & always for extra chicken on Thursday’s I ain’t never shamed.”

In the end, the dispute fizzled out as both rappers continued to respond to fan accounts on various subjects including the argument.

According to AllHipHop , Jason Lee reportedly held phone calls with both JT and Cardi B separately. He claimed the beef was resolved as fast as it began.

“Talked to BIG BARDI. It’s squashed and they talked it out that’s what I like to see… I hate seeing all these female rappers fighting [with] each other. Both have respect for each other. Hip Hop [is] bigger than this! Yassssssss,” shared the Hollywood Unlocked founder.

As the dispute continued, Nicki Minaj changed her profile picture to JT while Cardi changed hers to Remy Ma. After that, Minaj uploaded an image of her hand holding an ink pin.

VIBE has reached out to representatives of Cardi B for an official statement.

