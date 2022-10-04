PHOTOS: Remembering Loretta Lynn
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music legend and one of Tennessee’s sweethearts, Loretta Lynn, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills.Loretta Lynn dies at age 90
Here’s a glimpse of her numerous achievements and milestones during her 60-year career.
1967: First CMA Female Vocalist of the Year
In 1967, Lynn became Country Music Association’s first Female Vocalist of the Year recipient after a series of Top 10 hit songs including, ‘Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).’
1972: First woman named CMA’s Entertainer of the Year
Lynn was considered a trailblazer in country music and that was evident when she became the first woman to receive CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1972. She also won Female Vocalist of the Year. She went on to earn more than 35 CMA awards in different categories over the decades she performed.Country music community reacts following Loretta Lynn’s passing
1975: Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year
Three years after becoming the first female Entertainer of the Year for the CMA’s she took home a similar award from the Academy of Country Music. Her nominations and awards received from the ACM are numerous receiving the Crystal Milestone Award in 2014 and the Poet’s Award in 2021.
1976: Released her book Coal Miner’s Daughter
“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” was one of Lynn’s most popular songs based on her life – born in Kentucky and raised by a coal miner. She released her book in 1976, and it was made into a movie in 1980, which was a hit Academy Award-winning film.
1978: Hollywood Walk of Fame
With more than 70 hits as a solo artist and duet partner with Conway Twitty, Lynn was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1978.
1988: Inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame
Becoming a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame is every country musician’s dream. It was a dream come true for Lynn in 1988. Fast forward to 2017, the CMHOF opened an exhibit honoring her life – Loretta Lynn: Blue Kentucky Girl.
1993: Honky Tonk Angels album
In the 90s, Lynn joined with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette to release the album Honky Tonk Angels. The trifecta each made their musical breakthrough in the 60s and became “outlaws” of country music in the 70s when experimenting with new rules and new country sounds.
2013: Presidential Medal of Freedom
In 2013, President Barack Obama bestowed Lynn with our nation’s highest honor for civilians. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is given to those who have made “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
2015: Nashville Walk of Fame
While Lynn had already received recognition from Hollywood, she officially became part of Nashville’s Walk of Fame in 2015.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 1