ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Disappointment as court rules California can’t ban ‘for-profit’ prisons

By Salvador Rivera
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0kzm_0iLUuaV400

SAN DIEGO ( Border Report ) — Migrant advocates are expressing disappointment with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that California’s plan to ban for-profit prisons and migrant detention centers is counter to federal law.

California was set to stop entering into contracts with private prison facilities beginning in 2023 and would phase out their use altogether five years later.

The law would have also prohibited the California Department of Corrections from sending inmates to for-profit facilities outside the state.

For-profit immigration lockup firm ordered to pay $23M in detainee minimum wage cases

The GEO Group, which operates several detention facilities in California, had filed an appeal saying the state’s plans preempted the U.S. Constitution’s supremacy clause, which establishes that federal law generally takes precedence over state laws, and even state constitutions.

The ruling last week noted that the U.S. government relies on these for-profit facilities and the state cannot interfere with their operations.

“It would prevent ICE’s contractors from continuing to run detention facilities, requiring ICE to entirely transform its approach to detention in the state or else abandon its California facilities,” said Appellate Judge Jacqueline Nguyen writing for the majority. “California cannot exert this level of control over the federal government’s detention operations.”

Proponents of doing away with for-profit prisons, like Pedro Rios, director of the American Friends Service Committee, expressed disappointment in the court’s ruling.

Jury: GEO Group owes immigrant detainees $17M in back pay

“It’s extremely disappointing because essentially the 9th District Court is overturning what California wants,” said Rios. “Those who live in California have decided private prisons should not be in the business of locking people up for profit.”

The state of California must now decide whether to take the issue up to the Supreme Court.

“As advocates, what we’re saying is that we don’t believe there should be profit-making off the caging people and locking them up when there isn’t a need,” said Rios. “We’re talking about immigration detention where people are being tried for civil cases, civil immigration, and eventually they will be released.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Rios told Border Report even if the courts don’t outlaw for-profit prisons, time will.

“We believe private industry, holding people and detaining them, will eventually end … This is a roadblock, we will continue to advocate, it’s not something we should be investing in any way and the federal government, as well as state government, need to stop in and put a stop to it.”

Calls for comment to GEO group have not been returned.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Slate

The Supreme Court Is Blowing Up Law School, Too

Khiara Bridges remembers the exact moment she lost faith in the Supreme Court. At first, at the start of Donald Trump’s presidency, Bridges—a professor who now teaches at UC–Berkeley School of Law—held out hope that the court might be “this great protector of individual civil liberties right when we desperately needed it to be.” Then came 2018. That June, the justices issued Trump v. Hawaii, which upheld the president’s entry ban for citizens of eight countries, six of them Muslim-majority. Suddenly, Bridges told me, she realized, “The court is not going to save us. It is going to let Trump do whatever he wants to do. And it’s going to help him get away with it.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Court vacates decision blocking California ban on under-21 rifle sales

The U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has vacated a May decision that deemed California's ban on selling semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 to be unconstitutional, citing recent Supreme Court ruling New York State Rifle & Pistol Assn. Inc. v. Bruen. The court has now sent the case back to the federal trial judge who refused to block the ban from 2019, when a 19-year-old opened fire in a synagogue near San Diego.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Nguyen
The Independent

Court orders Alabama to preserve evidence after ‘Kafkaesque’ botched midnight execution

A federal court has ordered Alabama officials to preserve evidence of a ‘Kafkaesque” botched late-night execution.On 22 September, an after-hours order from the US Supreme Court gave the state the go-ahead to kill Alan Eugene Miller, a former delivery driver, who was sentenced to death after killing three people on the job in 1999 in the city of Birmingham.Over the course of hours, corrections officials failed as many as 18 times to set an IV line on Miller and begin the lethal injection execution, the Death Penalty Informatin Center reports, before eventually calling things off as they approached a...
ALABAMA STATE
msn.com

Here are the major cases before the Supreme Court this fall

Here's a look at some of the major cases to be heard by the Supreme Court in the term beginning Oct. 3. Are Harvard and the University of North Carolina violating the Constitution and federal civil rights law by giving an edge to qualified Black and Latino applicants and by discriminating against Asian American students?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Supreme Court's liberal justices defend the Voting Rights Act in a major case that could weaken minority voting power

The Supreme Court's liberal justices expressed support for the Voting Rights Act on Tuesday. The case concerns Alabama's redrawn congressional map, which a group of Black voters says diluted their voting power. The court's conservative justices appeared skeptical of Alabama's "race-neutrality" The Supreme Court's Democratic-appointed justices on Tuesday defended the...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Appellate Court#Detainees#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#San Diego Lrb Border#The Geo Group#The U S Constitution
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court grapples with animal welfare in a challenge to a California law requiring pork to be humanely raised

Should Californians be able to require higher welfare standards for farm animals that are raised in other states if products from those animals are to be sold in California? The U.S. Supreme Court will confront that question when it hears oral argument in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross on Oct. 11, 2022. Pork producers are challenging a law that California voters adopted in 2018 via ballot initiative with over 63% approval. It set new conditions for raising hogs, veal calves and egg-laying chickens, whose meat or eggs are sold in California. The state represents about 15% of the U.S. pork...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
BBC

Key cases to watch as US Supreme Court returns

The nine justices of the US Supreme Court have returned to the bench, marking the start of a new judicial year and another docket teeming with high-profile cases. During the last full term, which ended in June, the court's 6-3 conservative supermajority expanded gun rights, curtailed efforts to address climate change and eliminated a nationwide right to abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WATE

WATE

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy