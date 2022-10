Today's Horoscopes - October 4, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Horoscopes on the show are back! Find out how your day is stacking up here:

ARIES: YOU ARE THE SIGN THEY ARE LOOKING FOR, SO SPEAK UP WHEN YOU CAN (RATING 6.9)

TAURUS: THERE IS A CALLING FOR LEADERSHIP IN YOUR LIFE, STEP UP! (8.7)

GEMINI: REST IS MORE IMPORTANT ON THE MIND THAN THE BODY (9.2)

CANCER: YOUR GUT IS SPEAKING TO YOU – LISTEN! (7.4)

LEO: DON’T TURN OFF THE LIGHTS! (9.5)

VIRGO: YOU’VE BEEN CONTEMPLATING THAT PURCHASE, BUY IT! (8.9)

SCORPIO: BE CAREFUL WHERE YOU PUT THAT STINGER! (9.9)

LIBRA: LEAN ON SOMEONE ELSE. YOU HAVE TOO MUCH TO CARRY. (9.0)

SAGITTARIUS: THE GRASS ISN’T GREENER ON THE OTHER SIDE, IT’S GREEN WHERE YOU WATER IT. (6.4)

CAPRICORN: SHARING IS CARING SO SPREAD THE LOVE! (8.0)

AQUARIUS: IF YOU WANT DIFFERENT RESULTS, TRY SOMETHING NEW! (7.5)

PISCES: YOUR KEYWORD IS FOCUS. FOCUS TO COMPLETE AND THEN REPEAT! (8.3)