Mero closes Stack’d Burger and Beer on Ellsworth to focus on CHiKN expansion

OAKLAND, Pa. — As he assesses his future expansion plans for his Mero Restaurant Group, Maurry Mendolovich is ready to order up extra servings of chicken and cut back on the beef.

That’s a basic explanation for why Mero has opted to close its location of Stack’d Burger and Beer, a restaurant that once operated as the Tipsy Cow, on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside.

“Obviously, these are challenging times for staffing issues,” said Mendolovich. “We felt like the timing was right there.”

Mero opted to close the Shadyside location of Stack’d along with a recent closing of the burger restaurant’s location on Route 8 in Gibsonia, set to become the Pine Creek Public House.

©2022 Cox Media Group