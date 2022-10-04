ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mero closes Stack’d Burger and Beer on Ellsworth to focus on CHiKN expansion

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IL9hA_0iLUuWv200

OAKLAND, Pa. — As he assesses his future expansion plans for his Mero Restaurant Group, Maurry Mendolovich is ready to order up extra servings of chicken and cut back on the beef.

That’s a basic explanation for why Mero has opted to close its location of Stack’d Burger and Beer, a restaurant that once operated as the Tipsy Cow, on Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside.

“Obviously, these are challenging times for staffing issues,” said Mendolovich. “We felt like the timing was right there.”

Mero opted to close the Shadyside location of Stack’d along with a recent closing of the burger restaurant’s location on Route 8 in Gibsonia, set to become the Pine Creek Public House.

nextpittsburgh.com

A lighthouse in Troy Hill? Darkhouse Lighthouse is a place you must experience in person

It seems absurd to find a lighthouse inside a row house in Troy Hill, more than 350 miles from the closest ocean. But when you consider the fluidity of time, backward and forward, it makes perfect sense, say artists Lenka Clayton and Phillip Andrew Lewis, whose vision and conversations with collector Evan Mirapaul led to the “Darkhouse Lighthouse” permanent art installation and garden commissioned by Mirapaul’s Troy Hill Art Houses.
PITTSBURGH, PA
