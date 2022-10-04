ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield couple won't let 1 'crazy neighbor' ruin viral 'Stranger Things' Halloween display

By Rachel Pierson
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago



PLAINFIELD (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Dave and Aubrey Appel went viral for their "Stranger Things" inspired Halloween decor outside their Plainfield home.

A hovering mannequin in their driveway is a perfect replica of the character Max’s iconic graveyard scene from the Netflix series.

It's not easy working on a floating Max 16ft in the air. This was hours before Night 1.

Posted by HorrorProps on Sunday, October 2, 2022

Despite more than 14 million views on social media, the couple had planned to take down the display after receiving complaints about an increase in traffic.

But. a recent post on their HorrorProps Facebook page, said  they were flooded with overwhelming support telling them to wait.

"We are not going to let 1 crazy neighbor ruin the fun for the amazing families and Stranger Things fans who have visited," the post read.

We just want to let you know. We haven't given up yet.

Posted by HorrorProps on Monday, October 3, 2022

A final update on the display will be revealed live on @Horrorprop's TikTok on October 5.


