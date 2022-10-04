Read full article on original website
California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California's El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said. The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday. The pedestrian,...
Huntington Beach and Laguna Woods residents to decide on cannabis tax initiatives
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — A couple of County cities weigh whether to adopt an ordinance to tax cannabis businesses if - or when - they come into their towns. Laguna Woods will ask voters in November to set the framework for taxing cannabis businesses if the city allows it in the future.
LA County urges families to file for expanded child tax credit before Nov. 15
LOS ANGELES — For more than 30 years, Gabriela Gomez has been helping families access critical benefits through the LA County Department of Public Social Services. "People a lot of times don’t know what programs are out there for them that can help them," Gomez said. Because of...
Dozens arrested in mail fraud operation involving nearly $5 million in losses
PASADENA, Calif. — Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail-and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million. Beginning in 2018, perpetrators "allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into...
Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner
LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
Nury Martinez attacked Bonin, son in comments from 2021
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin's young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman...
Riverside PD will participate in prescription drug collection event
RIVERSIDE (CNS) — The Riverside Police Department Sunday announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The police department, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, will set up a drive-thru and drop-off collection site at 3660 Park...
Jackie Lacey says she did not know late husband would point gun at protesters
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Former Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey states in new court papers that she did not know her late husband planned to point a gun at Black Lives Matter demonstrators outside the family home in 2020. The confrontation occurred when members of the group...
Mater Dei QB's perfect record put to the test against Bosco
SANTA ANA, Calif. — The biggest game of the high school football season is finally here, as the No. 2-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs play host to the No. 1 team in the country in the St. John Bosco Braves. It’s a matchup that will feature over 70 players who boast at least one FBS offer, including Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.
