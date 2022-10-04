ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

California officer fatally hits pedestrian with police car

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A officer with Southern California's El Segundo Police Department fatally struck a pedestrian with a patrol car, authorities said. The collision occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Friday along Pacific Coast Highway near El Segundo Boulevard, the department said in a statement Saturday. The pedestrian,...
Long Beach Marathon won by LBSU runner

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CNS) — A capacity field of 2,700 runners competed in Sunday’s 38th annual Long Beach Marathon, including 17 who have completed in all 37 previous editions of the race. Raymon Ornelas won the men’s race in a time of 2:31:06.18, ahead of Enrique Villa at...
Nury Martinez attacked Bonin, son in comments from 2021

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez is facing calls to resign Sunday over racist slurs she directed at colleague Mike Bonin's young son during a conversation in October 2021. Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León made racially charged remarks during a talk with Councilman...
Riverside PD will participate in prescription drug collection event

RIVERSIDE (CNS) — The Riverside Police Department Sunday announced its participation in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. The police department, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center, will set up a drive-thru and drop-off collection site at 3660 Park...
Mater Dei QB's perfect record put to the test against Bosco

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The biggest game of the high school football season is finally here, as the No. 2-ranked Mater Dei Monarchs play host to the No. 1 team in the country in the St. John Bosco Braves. It’s a matchup that will feature over 70 players who boast at least one FBS offer, including Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown.
