GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s elections supervisor will have the chance to defend herself against ballot tampering and misconduct in office charges early next year. Genesee Circuit Judge Mark W. Latchana has set a Jan. 25 trial date for Kathy Funk, who has been on unpaid leave from her county job since March when she was charged with the two felony counts that allege she broke open or violated the seals or locks of a ballot box used in a primary election when she was a candidate.

GENESEE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO