Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
DePerno sees crime, education as priorities if elected attorney general
Depending on who you ask, crime is up troublingly in Michigan over the past few years. Murders and aggravated assaults have risen by double-digit percentages since 2019 – when Democrats took over top statewide offices – but rapes, robberies and property crime are down. If you ask Matthew...
michiganradio.org
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
Detroit News
Jackson County candidate drops House bid after threat investigations surface
A Democratic candidate for a key state House seat said he is abandoning his campaign after reports surfaced Tuesday that he'd been investigated for threats he made toward schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that he'd "made poor decisions and got into a fair amount of...
January trial date set for Genesee County elections supervisor accused of ballot tampering
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county’s elections supervisor will have the chance to defend herself against ballot tampering and misconduct in office charges early next year. Genesee Circuit Judge Mark W. Latchana has set a Jan. 25 trial date for Kathy Funk, who has been on unpaid leave from her county job since March when she was charged with the two felony counts that allege she broke open or violated the seals or locks of a ballot box used in a primary election when she was a candidate.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Democrats pull support for candidate running for Jackson, Washtenaw County state House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI - Democratic leaders, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have pulled their support from a 20-year-old Michigan House of Representatives candidate aiming to become the youngest state legislator in state history after social media posts surfaced alleging he had threatened schools he attended. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson is running...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Jackson County House candidate allegedly threatened schools
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for State House has been dropped by his part after reports show he's been investigated for threats against schools he attended, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday. Maurice Imhoff was on probation for assaulting a police officer when the alleged threats were made.
Michigan Redistricting Commission facing money troubles as new fiscal year starts
Work has continued for the Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission since finalizing the state’s political maps last December, but it appears that money is tight as the new fiscal year begins. A lawyer for the redistricting commission said during a Sept. 29 meeting that a lawsuit could be...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Flint Criminal Prosecution Issues Statement
DETROIT – Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and the Flint Water Prosecution Team released the statement below following Judge Elizabeth Kelly’s dismissal of charges against defendants in the Flint criminal prosecution:. “We are committed to Flint. Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for...
Michigan's Proposal 1 would change term limits, require financial disclosure for lawmakers
Michigan voters will have a chance to decide this fall whether they want to ditch the current term limits for state lawmakers in favor of reducing the total number of years lawmakers can serve in Lansing while increasing the number of times they can seek reelection in either chamber. The proposal would also establish new financial disclosure requirements for some elected officeholders. ...
Defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot admits shame, embarrassment before sentencing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A man who admitting conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Thursday, Oct. 6, to four years in federal prison. Kaleb Franks, 28, of Waterford, provided crucial trial testimony against two others who were convicted and await potential life sentences. Franks said he wanted...
John James and Carl Marlinga vie for Michigan’s open 10th district congressional seat
Republican candidate John James will square off against former Macomb County prosecutor Carl Marlinga, his Democratic contender, for Michigan’s 10th U.S House District seat this general election. In interviews with MLive, and through the voter guide created in partnership with MLive and the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of...
Prosecutors are angry, disappointed after charges dropped in Flint water scandal
“Despite the prosecution’s tireless pursuit of justice for the victims of the water crisis, the courts have once again sided in favor of well-connected, wealthy individuals with political power and influence…”
Detroit News
Michigan House Dems cut ties with Jackson County candidate after school threat reports surface
Michigan House Democrats are cutting ties with a young candidate in a Democratic-leaning swing seat after police reports indicate he's been investigated for alleged threats against schools he attended and was on probation at one point for assaulting a police officer. Maurice Imhoff of Jackson had been endorsed by a...
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election. Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just...
MSU president, faculty demand Board of Trustees cease interference in Title IX probe
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University’s president, provost and faculty senate have all demanded the university’s Board of Trustees cease interfering in an outside investigation into a Title IX review surrounding the removal of the business school dean this summer. The Faculty Senate sent a letter on...
Incumbent faces competition to represent Michigan’s Thumb in Congress
ROMEO, MI — Republican incumbent Lisa McClain will face one Democrat as well as members of both the Libertarian and Working Class parties in her race to keep a seat in Congress. The U.S. House District 9 spans much of Michigan’s Thumb region.
