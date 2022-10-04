Read full article on original website
New Jersey’s bag ban is an overwhelming success. Let’s keep the momentum going. | Opinion
To help combat litter in New Jersey and to mitigate ocean pollution, the state Legislature adopted one of the most comprehensive bans on single-use paper and plastic bags in the nation. That law went into effect on May 4 of this year and the initial results are astounding. During September’s...
Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey
It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
President Biden visits N.J. for fundraiser at Gov. Murphy’s home. Bon Jovi showed up, too.
President Joe Biden stopped by Gov. Phil Murphy’s Middletown house Thursday for an intimate, high-dollar fundraiser as Democrats seek to retain control of Congress and several governorships in next month’s midterm elections. The event featured about 15 people and raised $1 million for the Democratic National Committee and...
You Have To Try The Restaurant That Has Been Named New Jersey’s Absolute Best
There are very few states that can boast a better line-up of mouth-watering restaurants than we can right here in the Garden State. Everyone has an opinion on which New Jersey restaurant is the absolute best, but one thing is for sure. We can all agree on the fact that we might just be the restaurant capital of the world here in the Garden State.
Gothamist.com
Early Addition: Phil Murphy is 'disgusted' by the alleged abuse within the women's soccer team he co-owns
Make your contribution now and help Gothamist thrive in 2022. Donate today. Good Thursday morning in New York City, where Anna Delvey is being released from ICE detention. Here's what else is happening:. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he's read "enough of" the report about the abuse allegations against...
Paper bags inch closer to making a return in N.J. for online orders, curbside as bill advances
You may soon be able to once again shop online for groceries and opt for paper bags in New Jersey. The state’s Senate Environment Committee advanced a bill Thursday that would bring back paper bags for online orders and curbside pick-up — a significant shift to the Garden State’s strict single-use plastic bag ban which went into affect May 4.
Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022
If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
N.J. reports 1,789 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate levels off
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths while the state’s rate of transmission levels off after a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Thursday, down from 1.16 last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
Amazing, The Oldest Stewarts Root Beer In The Country Is In New Jersey
There are a lot of historic sites around New Jersey that are worth taking a day trip to see. There's Historic Smithville, The Central Railroad of New Jersey, Absecon Lighthouse, and Lucy the Elephant just to name a few!. What's even more fun though, is when you can visit a...
Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy
TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
Food & Wine
New Jersey Now Has an Official Pizza Trail, and You Should Go
October marks the greatest celebration of all. No, it's not Halloween. It's National Pizza Month. And we know exactly where you should celebrate. Last year, Food & Wine's David Landsel named New Jersey the best pizza state in America, and now you can make a whole trip out of it on the official New Jersey Pizza Trail. The trail has ten different pizza stops throughout the state, from super traditional joints to newer wave pizzerias.
E-ZPass is not so easy in New Jersey (Opinion)
It's in the name, E-Z. The whole concept of E-ZPass is that for commuters who are regularly using New Jersey toll roads, the trip will be faster, and paying the tolls will be convenient and, well, easy. I resisted getting the gadget and seamless toll paying for several years. Once...
wrnjradio.com
Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program
NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
Despite controversy, Columbus Day remains relevant | Letters
Columbus Day (Oct. 10) is approaching and, with its arrival, comes the usual rhetoric about perpetuating this holiday. There is a lot more to this holiday than the commemoration of a controversial, seafaring explorer. In New Jersey, Columbus Day is still the official holiday, but in some places, the same date is being observed as Indigenous Peoples Day.
The average restaurant tip since the pandemic might shock you
New Jersey restaurants were particularly hard-hit during the pandemic. When Gov. Murphy ordered them shut except for takeout and delivery, it was a death knell for many. They tried, they struggled, they reinvented themselves bravely, but some didn't come back. Then there was the July 2020 debacle when Murphy had...
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
roi-nj.com
Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning
Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
N.J. looks to crack down on nursing homes: ‘We must fix this system as lives are literally at stake.’
The five-star Nursing Home Compare rating system, created by the federal government to help consumers shop for a nursing home, would be utilized to take punitive action against consistently low-scoring facilities in New Jersey, if a bill that passed a Senate panel is signed into law. The legislation is one...
New Jersey Globe
Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee
Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
Inside the world’s largest chile pepper farm, found in N.J., of course
The world’s largest chile pepper farm — 500-plus varieties and counting — is located on a winding back road in Hunterdon County. Yes, New Jersey, which might be the last place in the world you’d look for it. “Cross Country Nurseries Chile Pepper Plants” reads the...
NJ.com
NJ
