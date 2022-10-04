ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SoJO 104.9

Experts Say These Are Three Of The Scariest Places In New Jersey

It's the scariest time of the year. Halloween brings out the fear seeker in all of us here in New Jersey. Here are three of the scariest spots in the whole state. As you probably imagined, there are some pretty scary spots throughout the Garden State, so we did a little research and found three different places in New Jersey that different experts chose as the scariest place in the state. We'll leave the ultimate decision up to you.
New Jersey State
New Jersey 101.5

Spadea barnstorming New Jersey ahead of Election Day 2022

If you've been listening to the show recently you know that I will be coming to a town near you. The Common Sense Town Hall Tour is going great and picking up steam. From colleges to local political clubs to galas, lecture halls, and living rooms, I'm aggressively meeting and greeting New Jerseyans across the state offering solutions to get our state on the right track.
ELECTIONS
New Jersey 101.5

Federal report finds bad news for New Jersey economy

TRENTON – New Jersey’s economy shrunk by 1% in the spring quarter of 2022, according to data published Friday by the federal government. New Jersey was hardly alone in that contraction, as the real gross domestic product decreased in the second quarter in 40 states and Washington, D.C. The 1% decrease was larger than the overall national drop of 0.6% though ranked the state in the middle nationally, 24th among the states.
ECONOMY
Food & Wine

New Jersey Now Has an Official Pizza Trail, and You Should Go

October marks the greatest celebration of all. No, it's not Halloween. It's National Pizza Month. And we know exactly where you should celebrate. Last year, Food & Wine's David Landsel named New Jersey the best pizza state in America, and now you can make a whole trip out of it on the official New Jersey Pizza Trail. The trail has ten different pizza stops throughout the state, from super traditional joints to newer wave pizzerias.
RESTAURANTS
New Jersey 101.5

E-ZPass is not so easy in New Jersey (Opinion)

It's in the name, E-Z. The whole concept of E-ZPass is that for commuters who are regularly using New Jersey toll roads, the trip will be faster, and paying the tolls will be convenient and, well, easy. I resisted getting the gadget and seamless toll paying for several years. Once...
TECHNOLOGY
wrnjradio.com

Comcast offering free, discounted internet in New Jersey through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program

NEW JERSEY – Comcast in New Jersey is offering free and discounted Internet options through the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP provides eligible low-income households with a credit up to $30 per month toward the cost of their Internet and/or mobile services. Eligible residents can now visit one of 20 Xfinity Store locations in New Jersey for assistance enrolling in ACP through Xfinity and applying their credit to any tier of Xfinity Internet service including Internet Essentials, which provides home Internet service at no cost when the ACP benefit is applied.
INTERNET
NJ.com

Despite controversy, Columbus Day remains relevant | Letters

Columbus Day (Oct. 10) is approaching and, with its arrival, comes the usual rhetoric about perpetuating this holiday. There is a lot more to this holiday than the commemoration of a controversial, seafaring explorer. In New Jersey, Columbus Day is still the official holiday, but in some places, the same date is being observed as Indigenous Peoples Day.
POLITICS
roi-nj.com

Hot topic: Insurance experts say N.J.’s business, homeowners need to account for wildfires in their planning

Although the Labor Day weekend doused the Garden State with heavy rains, a sizzling summer had the state placed under its first drought watch in many years. Drought monitor agencies reported that a third of the state had reached severe drought status, dry conditions that invite catastrophic fires … the sort that not all Jerseyans might be ready for.
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey Globe

Temporary fix to N.J.’s bag ban approved by Senate committee

Five months ago, New Jersey’s law prohibiting the distribution of single-use bags went into effect, a measure designed to reduce unnecessary waste and promote the usage of reusable bags. But the bill’s authors didn’t account for what State Sen. Bob Smith (D-Piscataway) has described as a “glitch”: the fact...
POLITICS
NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

