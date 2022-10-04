Read full article on original website
Related
Applications for $500 monthly payments for some Illinois residents now open
Illinois residents of Cook County could receive $500 per month in cash for two years, and applications are now open.
Essence
Largest Guaranteed Income Program Launched In Illinois
The county will send up to 3,250 eligible residents $500 a month in cash assistance for two years. A new pilot program in Illinois’ largest county–the second largest in the country–will provide some residents guaranteed income as the state works to even out the economic recovery for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.
With cash bail ending in Illinois, Cook County judge explains how she decides defendants' bonds
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The battle over no-cash bail is heating up in Illinois. There are lawsuits and fiercely divided opinions on the law that could allow most people charged with a crime to remain free until their trial. Bond court judges are left in the middle. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov talked to one Cook County judge about how she decides who gets out and who doesn't.Seven days a week, for several hours a day, Courtroom 100 inside the Leighton Criminal Courts Building is filled with lawyers, computer monitors with defendants on Zoom, their relatives, and judges. Associate Cook...
WSPY NEWS
ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
meteamedia.org
District issues safety alert regarding man attending district athletic events
District 204 administrators alerted parents on Wednesday about students giving their telephone numbers to a man who has been attending district athletic events. Registration and Residency Administrative Assistant Jeannie Dina notified parents of this activity, addressing concerns of a man by the name of Ed (Eddie) Leinweber. The man has been attending student athletic games in our district and has been sighted taking pictures with students.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Tone deaf! Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot sings in bizarre video as she launches karaoke competition - despite crime soaring 37% and 523 murders this year alone
Embattled Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is busy promoting the city's karaoke competition while violent crime soars by 37 percent in the last year. Lightfoot was seen brandishing sunglasses on TikTok signing 'Sweet Home Chicago' as she urged residents to join the month-long karaoke contest starting this Sunday for a chance to win $5,000.
wlsam.com
Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes
John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
fordcountychronicle.com
Transgender domestic terrorist Emily Hari to be sent to high-security male prison
URBANA — Indeed, the Federal Bureau of Prisons intends to send Emily Claire Hari to a male prison — at least initially — despite the domestic terrorist from Ford County identifying as a transgender female and requesting to be housed among women, documents filed recently in U.S. District Court in Urbana confirmed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two of the Top 15 Hardest Colleges to get into are in Illinois
A list has come out from a new website ranking the Top 50 Hardest Colleges to get Accepted into for 2023, and right near the top of the list sit two of the best Universities in the Land of Lincoln. According to cbsnews.com, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, and the...
wlsam.com
Why are Republicans leaving the Suburbs? – Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer explains why Republicans are leaving in droves
There are just only two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board. Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer and the Steve Cochran Show talk about why Republicans are leaving the suburbs, why it is imperative for Cook County to have representation from both political parties, and shares how the Cook County Land Bank Authority (CCLBA) is working to reduce and return vacant land back into sustainable community assets.
wjol.com
Dangerous Intersection Near Shorewood Could Be Getting A Makeover
Plans for one of the most dangerous intersections in Will County is in the works. The Illinois Department of Transportation has told WJOL that the fix at County Line and U.S. 52 west of Shorewood is a roundabout. Proposed highway improvements are typically processed in three distinct phases, below is a brief overview regarding the process:
Health system that owns two Chicago-area hospitals files for bankruptcy
A health system that owns hospitals in Uptown and Oak Park has filed for bankruptcy. California-based Pipeline Health has seven hospitals in three states including Weiss Memorial Hospital in Uptown and West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park.
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, October 6th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 62-year-old Kevin Williams, of Morris for failing to register as...
Illinois Cemetery Dubbed One Of The Most Haunted In The World
The final resting place for millions of people is a cemetery and there are millions of these around the world. There's a high probability that most are haunted too. Truth be told, people are dying to go there. In all seriousness, of all the haunted cemeteries in the world, Illinois has one that is world-renowned.
hotelnewsresource.com
Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove Sold
Frontier Development & Hospitality Group LLC and its partners, Sun Development & Management Corporation and 3H Group Inc., have acquired the 7-story, 254-key Chicago Marriott Suites Downers Grove hotel situated at 1500 Opus Place in Downers Grove, Illinois. The 6.4-acre property is conveniently located approximately 20 miles west of Chicago...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
Comments / 0