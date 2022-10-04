ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Greyhound moves bus stop but complaints remain

After months of controversy, Greyhound buses will no longer pick up and drop off their riders in a gas station parking lot off Interstate 40 in East Knoxville. Instead, buses will now converge in a convenience store parking lot that’s several blocks from I-40 in North Knoxville. If it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Side-by-side fires to be set by CFD

To help Clinton residents better understand fire risks and home safety technology, the Clinton Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration during their annual community fire safety event that we have been telling you about on our Community Bulletin Board. A live, side-by-side fire and sprinkler burn demonstration that the...
CLINTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, TN
Government
City
Clinton, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Clinton Leaf Pickup
1450wlaf.com

TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next couple of days are warmer before a cold front arrives by the end of the week bringing little rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Two people injured after house fire on Fish Hatchery Road in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Fire Department spokesperson Danny Case. Several fire departments responded to a house fire on Fish Hatchery Road. Case said Morristown Fire, West, South and East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Departments joined the effort to fight the flames.
MORRISTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators have looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail

Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
OAK RIDGE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Oak Ridge Elks Lodge holding indoor Trick or Treat event

The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Rd, will be hosting an indoor Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7:30 pm. This event is being hosted by the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Kingston PD nabs suspect in vehicle theft

Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.
KINGSTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy