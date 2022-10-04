Read full article on original website
NEW: Greyhound moves bus stop but complaints remain
After months of controversy, Greyhound buses will no longer pick up and drop off their riders in a gas station parking lot off Interstate 40 in East Knoxville. Instead, buses will now converge in a convenience store parking lot that’s several blocks from I-40 in North Knoxville. If it...
Interchange project underway for I-75 and Emory Road
An upcoming interchange project in Knoxville will allow two directions of traffic to cross the road by using a Diverging Diamond Interchange.
Side-by-side fires to be set by CFD
To help Clinton residents better understand fire risks and home safety technology, the Clinton Fire Department will conduct a live demonstration during their annual community fire safety event that we have been telling you about on our Community Bulletin Board. A live, side-by-side fire and sprinkler burn demonstration that the...
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
Lake clean-up projects get boost with TWRA grants
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced the award of grant dollars to assist with 2023 aquatic stream clean-up projects across the state. The grants were awarded to various organizations for 17 projects across the state. The program is designed to assist cities, schools, community organizations, civic groups, watershed organizations,...
Crews work motorcycle crash along westbound I-40
Emergency crews are at the scene of a motorcycle crash Monday morning along westbound Interstate 40 north of Cherry Street in Knoxville.
TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
Warming up before a cold front cools us off for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next couple of days are warmer before a cold front arrives by the end of the week bringing little rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Knox County’s Traffic Calming Program suspended after staffing shortage
Knox County's Traffic Calming Program is being suspended due to staffing shortages, according to the county's Engineering & Public Works.
Two people injured after house fire on Fish Hatchery Road in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a house fire Tuesday afternoon, according to Morristown Fire Department spokesperson Danny Case. Several fire departments responded to a house fire on Fish Hatchery Road. Case said Morristown Fire, West, South and East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Departments joined the effort to fight the flames.
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Engine fire destroys semi-truck on I-40 in Knoxville
A trailer truck was reported as a total loss after an engine fire on I-40 West, according to Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators have looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
OR Public Library to unveil new Storybook Trail
Join the Oak Ridge Public Library (ORPL) on Oct. 25 for the opening of the City of Oak Ridge’s new Storybook Trail. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m., right after storytime at ORPL. The Storybook Trail is located along the walking path near the creek in A.K. Bissell Park. The permanent installation features the book ‘Over in the Forest: Come and Take a Peek’ by Marianne Berkes.
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs
As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
Oak Ridge Elks Lodge holding indoor Trick or Treat event
The Oak Ridge Elks Lodge #1684, located at 684 Emory Valley Rd, will be hosting an indoor Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 5 to 7:30 pm. This event is being hosted by the Oak Ridge Elks Lodge in order to provide children with a safe, supervised, fun place to show off their costumes and receive candy on Halloween night. Free hot chocolate and bottled water will be given to everyone in attendance.
Kingston PD nabs suspect in vehicle theft
Kingston Police say that the suspect in a vehicle theft from over the weekend has been apprehended after investigators asked for the public’s help in tracking him down. According to a KPD release, officers were called to Redzone Automotive on Roane State Highway on a report of a stolen 2008 Toyota Tundra pickup that had been parked at the business. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage, which provided them with images of the suspect and the vehicle that he had arrived at the business in. Those images were then shared by Kingston Police on social media, which officials say led to “many” tips being received.
