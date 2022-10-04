History shows the stock market loves the period after the midterm elections — but that might not be the case in the wake of this year's Nov. 8 election. "A lot of things will drive the stock market,” Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy at BlackRock Americas, said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I don't want to base it entirely upon the Fed and elections only. ... But all else equal, if you are just giving me a hawkish Fed and a divided government, I think it is just going to be really hard for the equity market to make new highs or to get back to levels that we had seen for perhaps in the second quarter of this year with that framework."

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO