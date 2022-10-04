ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Yahoo!

Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall as September jobs report looms

U.S. stocks sank again on Thursday after a dramatic two-day rally that kicked off the quarter sputtered. Investors now await the Labor Department's September jobs report, due out Friday morning. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) closed down 1% after losses accelerated into the close while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI)...
Yahoo!

Why the stock market may skip the usual midterm election rally

History shows the stock market loves the period after the midterm elections — but that might not be the case in the wake of this year's Nov. 8 election. "A lot of things will drive the stock market,” Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares investment strategy at BlackRock Americas, said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I don't want to base it entirely upon the Fed and elections only. ... But all else equal, if you are just giving me a hawkish Fed and a divided government, I think it is just going to be really hard for the equity market to make new highs or to get back to levels that we had seen for perhaps in the second quarter of this year with that framework."
Yahoo!

Money expert on stock market: 'This is the time to manage emotions'

As the volatile stock market careens between big ups and big downs, one wealth management expert says investors should stay calm. "This is the time to manage emotions, because we really feel that we should do something to reduce losses, but we do not control the stock and bond market," Echo Wealth Management Financial Adviser Echo Huang told Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "What we can do is focus on something we can control."
