Art spills into Noblesville streets
On Tuesday afternoon, the crosswalks at 8th and Maple streets and 9th and Maple streets in downtown Noblesville got an interesting upgrade. The crosswalks at 9th and Maple are now decorated in maple leaves. An artistic pattern adorns the crosswalks at 8th and Maple. These are not painted crosswalks. They...
Night & Day diversions – October 4, 2022
“The Addams Family” is set for Oct. 6 to Nov. 20 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com. Main Street Productions of “The Curious Savage” runs through Oct. 9 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org. ‘Rent’. Civic Theatre’s production...
Celebrity chef hosts Light for Levi fundraiser in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The first of two Light for Levi Foundation fundraisers kicks off Thursday evening at the Wahlburgers restaurant in Carmel. Levi Chisholm sustained severe brain damage after a drowning accident with his twin sister, Lainey, when they were 22 months old. The Chisholm family started the...
Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction
THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com.
Llama’s walk at Culvers
The Hamilton County Llama’s Group held its annual fundraising event Sept. 21 at Culvers in Fishers, just off Olio Road. The group is a nonprofit that gives kids the opportunity to show llamas in the county 4-H and other competitions in the area. Organization founder and leader of the...
Hyperion Players to present ‘Barefoot in the Park’
The Hyperion Players Executive Artistic Director Ian Hauer wanted to choose fall play that would appeal to a broad audience. So, Hauer will direct Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” a romantic comedy, which will run Oct. 6-8 at The Switch Theatre, 10029 E. 126th St., Fishers.
Carmel Symphony Orchestra offering ticket promotion for concerts
In celebration of the opening of its 47th season, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, a resident company of the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, is offering a special gift and unique opportunity for patrons who purchase tickets for its Oct. 8 opening night performance. Everyone who purchases...
State’s first Cinnaholic vegan bakery now open in Carmel
Sanya Strawser was seeking an investment of some sort, but not necessarily a franchise. Then while in Westfield, N.J., she and her husband, David Strawser, parked across the street from a Cinnaholic bakery. They were instantly sold on the concept of the plant-based, allergen-friendly cinnamon rolls and other desserts. “The...
Owner hopes to retool space after Main Street Poke closes
Main Street Poke served its final customers Oct. 2, but owner Dave Tang is not finished serving Carmel restaurant customers at the location. “We have really enjoyed serving the Carmel community the past five years but have struggled to make ends meet with rising food and labor costs this past year,” Tang said. “It was very touching the past week for so many of our regulars and fans who made sure to come by for one last time and to also say thanks to our staff. I know they appreciated those visits very much.”
Carmel dad raffling off more of prized bourbon collection to find a cure for his son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A father in Carmel is continuing his mission to prolong his 3-year-old son's life by raffling off more of his rare whiskey collection to raise money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Wyatt Perdue's life includes a devastating genetic disorder. Doctors diagnosed him with cystic fibrosis through...
Carmel Clay Public Library’s renovated main campus reopens
Hundreds of guests celebrated the Oct. 1 reopening of the Carmel Clay Public Library’s main campus at 425 E. Main St., which began with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. followed by special events throughout the day. CCPL Director Bob Swanay gave opening remarks at the ribbon-cutting, acknowledging and...
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to open 37th season
The Indianapolis Children’s Choir will begin its 37th concert season at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 with a concert entitled “Journey” at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville. Singers from 12 different ICC choirs will present a full-length concert. “We look forward to welcoming the community to...
Nonprofit Occupies Old Victoria’s Secret Storefront in Indianapolis Mall to Create Space for Black Businesses
Dollars are being circulated back into the Black community as Black businesses unite under one storefront. On the second floor of Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis, the SHE.Xperience occupies the old Victoria’s Secret storefront. It has become a space to display 12 Black-owned businesses that offer accessories, beauty products, home décor, candles, clothing, and more.
Anderson rallies behind 'The Can Man'
Rachel Landers has been Larry “The Can Man” VanNess’s caretaker for the last seven years. VanNess, 75 has been collecting pop tabs around Anderson for the last 19 years.
Good Bones Recap: Risky Business, Episode 5
Happy PSL season, everyone! Good Bones: Risky Business is in the home stretch with the penultimate episode. Contributing editor Megan Fernandez and art director Kristin Sims have the rundown. Last week left off with Mina Hawk booking the first wedding at Charlotte Hall, which isn’t really close to being finished....
“Stranger Things” Halloween Display Is Back Up In Neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Things keep getting stranger in the city of Plainfield, Indiana. Officials there have allowed the controversial “Stranger Things” Halloween display to be put back up. A neighbor complained about the display that has been spooking spectators and it was taken down. Now it’s come back to life after the city gave the greenlight.
After more than a year of delays, Carmel’s West Park set to reopen this month
When the playground and splash pad areas in West Park closed in late summer 2020 for renovations, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation officials expected them to reopen by summer 2021. But more than a year after the target opening date, those portions of the park at 2700 W. 116th St....
Senior Community Opens Near Indianapolis
Sterling Group developed the 126-unit property in Franklin, Ind. Astral at Franklin, a 126-unit senior housing community in Franklin, Ind., has officially opened its doors to residents. Sterling Group developed the $32 million project together with Nelson Construction and American Structurepoint. Franciscan Advisory Services will be the managing company. The...
Carmel High School graduate bring film to Heartland
As a Carmel High School student, Laura Palmer Graham’s film teacher took the class on a field trip to the Heartland International Film Festival. “That was my first touchpoint with filmmakers and a possible career in entertainment,” Laura said. Laura, a 2010 CHS graduate, is the executive producer...
Fishers senior woman conquers fear, dream and gets her first tattoo
FISHERS, Ind. — Mary, a resident of Independence Village of Fishers South just recently conquered a big fear of hers but something she has been wanting to do for a long time: getting a tattoo. “I felt anxious going, but I knew I wanted to get this tattoo,” Mary...
