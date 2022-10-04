Read full article on original website
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersBradley, IL
Old Campground Flea Market on 9/17Adrian HolmanNew Lenox, IL
Popular Des Plaines train-themed restaurant back on track, reopens after closing 2 years ago
Countless businesses permanently closed during the pandemic - especially restaurants, but a nostalgic diner in Des Plaines is back up and running again.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Former Dietrich Mansion in Willow Springs draws huge crowds at estate sale
If you’ve ever seen the huge historic home at 112 S. Charleton Street in Willow Springs, you couldn’t help but be intrigued. It’s just up the hill from Archer, on the east side of Charleton. Last Thursday through Sunday, it drew crowds as word got out about...
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban high school searching for missing Macaw last seen in Country Club Hills
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. - A suburban high school is asking for the public's help in locating a beloved class pet. Blue the Macaw went missing over the weekend after going home with a student. Blue has been part of the ZooBot class at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for almost 20 years. There...
Plainfield family behind 'Stranger Things' display given green light to keep display up for season
After meeting with village officials, the Plainfield family behind a popular Halloween display, based on the hit series "Stranger Things," has been given the green light to reopen this weekend.
WSPY NEWS
ISP Roadside Safety Checks in Will County
Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will conduct Roadside Safety Checks (RSCs) in Will County during October. RSCs combine a strong sense of public awareness and enforcement in order to save lives of the motoring public. Officers working the detail will be watchful for drivers who are operating vehicles in...
WSPY NEWS
Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego
Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, October 7th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 43-year-old Darin Bracken, on a Will County warrant. He...
wjol.com
Will County City Best For Mental Well-Being
A new study ranks cities across the country for the best environment for mental well-being and an Illinois community came out on top. The website LawnStarter considered 33 metrics based on mental, physical, financial and environmental factors and chose Naperville as the best city for mental wellness. Chicago ranked 86th in the country, Aurora was 87th, and Joliet came in at number 98.
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
More ramp closures coming to I-80/94, patching work to close State Road 2
More ramp closures are coming to I-80/94 next week. The Indiana Department of Transportation says the ramps from Calumet Avenue, Indianapolis Boulevard and Kennedy Avenue to eastbound I-80/94 will be closed from Monday, October 10 to Sunday, October 16. Another eastbound lane will be closed, as well. Meanwhile, State Road...
WSPY NEWS
Water main break leads to road closures in downtown Sandwich
A portion of Main Street in downtown Sandwich was closed Thursday due to an overnight water main break. Sandwich Water Supt. Brian Voelkel says the intersection at Main and Railroad streets is closed along with the intersection of Main and Center streets. Voelkel notes that motorists will not be able to cross the railroad tracks on Main Street downtown. He expects to reopened sometime on Thursday afternoon or evening. In the meantime, people will need to take an alternate route.
xrock1039.com
Traffic Advisory for Vale Park Road-State Road 49 Interchange in Valparaiso
In Valparaiso, officials say a traffic closure on the east teardrop of the Vale Park Road/State Road 49 roundabout interchange starts next Monday morning, 9am October 10th and continues until Friday afternoon October 14th. The closure is for storm sewer installation and patching work. The announcement said drivers will be able to move through the intersection east-west but not north. Detour information:
NBC Chicago
These 4 Animals Could Appear in Your Chicago-Area Home in ‘Fairly Large Numbers' This Fall
Spooky season doesn't just mean giant, furry fake spiders on your lawn as Halloween decoration. It also means real spiders, as well as other bugs, and even one or two rodents -- inside your home. According to Doug Taron, curator of biology and vice president of research and conservation at...
Why You Could Hear Naperville's Warning Sirens Go Off Next Week
Chicago-area residents are accustomed to hearing severe weather sirens on the first Tuesday of each month at 10 a.m., but residents of one large suburb may hear some more next week. Naperville officials announced the city's outdoor sirens will be undergoing annual maintenance beginning Monday, Oct. 10. According to city...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Joliet, IL
Joliet, Illinois is a charming town located just southwest of Chicago. It’s the third-largest city in Illinois and is known as the starting point of historical Route 66. Today, Joliet is home to many families who work in Chicago but want a quiet life outside the city. While Joliet...
One Of Best IL Flea Markets Of The Year Celebrates Halloween
If you love Halloween and flea markets, then this event in Illinois could quickly become one of your favorites of the season. For people that enjoy thrifting and finding hidden treasures, Illinois is a great place for you. Our state is famous for its flea markets. The number one rated flea market in the world is at Kane County Fairgrounds. Then you have the popular Late Night Flea Market. You can't forget about the massive sale at the Allstate Arena.
Person shot, killed in Walmart parking lot in south suburban Lansing
LANSING, Ill. (CBS) -- Police late Friday were investigating a shooting that left a person dead in south suburban Lansing.The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in a Walmart parking lot at 176th Street and Torrence Avenue.Police said there was only one victim, who had just left a Planet Fitness in the same shopping center.Witnesses said they heard multiple shots.The Lansing Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150.
fox32chicago.com
Joliet man, 18, charged with shooting juvenile in suburban Crest Hill
CREST HILL, Ill. - A Joliet man has been charged with shooting a juvenile in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. Anthony L. Brown, Jr., 18, faces of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police...
Cook County residents can apply for $500 monthly checks through guaranteed income pilot program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents in Cook County can now apply for the new "Promise" guaranteed income pilot program. The county started taking applications Thursday.The program will provide $500 monthly cash payments to more than 3,000 Cook residents for two years.One of the requirements for applicants is having a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.The county hopes to make the pilot program permanent in the future.More information about the program can be found here.
