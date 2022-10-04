Read full article on original website
Gov. Wolf Celebrates 194,000 Jobs Available for Pennsylvanians through Governor’s Action Team Success during CANPACK Manufacturing Facility Tour
Brought to PA by Gov. Wolf, CANPACK is the largest manufacturing project in the Greater Scranton Area since Proctor & Gamble in 1966. Olyphant, PA – During a tour at CANPACK today, Governor Tom Wolf celebrated the 194,000 jobs created and retained through his Governor’s Action Team (GAT) since 2015. His 430 completed projects garnered a total of $17.8 billion in private investments to support communities across the commonwealth.
Wolf Administration Awarded $10 Million Federal Grant to Support Reentrants in Pennsylvania Through First Step Act Initiative
Governor Tom Wolf today announced the Department of Labor & Industry’s (L&I) success in securing a $10 million federal grant, funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s First Step Act initiative via the Employment and Training Administration, to invest in resources that support formerly incarcerated individuals in their transition back to the community.
Jefferson County Imprisons its Residents at Almost Twice the Rate of the Rest of the State
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a recent study by the Prison Policy Initiative and the Public Interest Law Center, Jefferson County imprisons more people per 100,000 residents than almost any other county in the Commonwealth. With a rate of 392 prisoners per 100,000 residents, Jefferson County’s imprisonment...
Gov. Wolf: Rainy Day Fund Reaches Record High
Today, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that Pennsylvania’s Rainy Day Fund has reached a record high of nearly $5 billion. The Wolf Administration oversaw a $2.1 billion deposit into the Rainy Day Fund, nearly doubling the size of Pennsylvania’s emergency preparedness fund with a single deposit. This investment...
Gov. Wolf Announces Availability of $5 Million for Organizations Targeted by Hate Crimes
Governor Tom Wolf announced today the availability of $5 million in funding to support security enhancement projects for nonprofit organizations serving diverse communities, and more frequently targeted by hate crimes, throughout the commonwealth. “Hate has no place here in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “No Pennsylvanian should be afraid to worship...
Charges against 11 individuals at seven different farms for turkey abuse, PSP announces
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania State Police announced that 11 individuals at seven separate farms were charged for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys in central and southeastern Pennsylvania. According to criminal complaints filed by Corporal Michael Spada, animal cruelty officer in the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Investigative Services Section, allegedly...
Pennsylvania Offering $5 Million In Grants For Targets Of Hate-Crimes
After reports that hate crimes have tripled in Pennsylvania, the commonwealth is offering vulnerable nonprofits some help to beef up their security. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | On Oct. 3, 2022, Governor Tom Wolf announced $5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations helping communities targeted by hate crimes. This initiative is part of the Nonprofit Security Program, signed into law after the 2018 Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting, where 11 people were murdered. The money will be available for churches, synagogues, temples, mosques, and other nonprofit organizations subject to hate crimes to enhance their physical security.
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pennsylvania state lawmakers act soon
Supporters say the bill will allow medical providers to spend more time on care rather than fighting with insurance companies, but time is running out to pass it before the session ends. Stephen Caruso/SpotlightPA. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The...
Someone Poached This Big Pennsylvania Buck Near a Federal Prison
Officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission are seeking help from the public after a big buck was discovered dead in central Pennsylvania’s Union County. When someone called in a tip on Oct. 3 and said they’d heard a shot well after legal shooting light in Gregg Township, the Northcentral Region dispatch reporter called game warden cadet Brooke Hargenrader to investigate. Upon arriving at the scene, she discovered a trophy-class buck lying dead in a field along Route 44, near the federal Allenwood penitentiary.
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
Pennsylvania celebrates injection of cash to the rainy day fund
Harrisburg, PA — A financial milestone for Pennsylvania, with the state’s rainy day fund reaching nearly $5 billion. With near-record high inflation, the extra cash gives some cushion for Pennsylvania's financial picture. In case of a financial crisis, the cash would keep the lights on at the state level for 46 days.
Bringing prescription cost down, Capital Blue Cross partners with Plus Drug Company
PENNSYLVANIA — Capital Blue Cross announced Thursday it will become the first health plan in the nation to work with Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. Cost Plus Drug says it only charges consumers 15 percent more than what it pays to buy the prescription from the manufacturers with an additional fee of $3 for the pre-prescription dispensing fee and the cost of shipping, according to a release from Capital Blue Cross.
PENNSYLVANIA STATEWIDE NEWS: 19 Individuals and 13 Businesses Charged with Fraud for Car Title Washing Ring
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. The participants in these criminal rings included George Frietto of George’s Garage, in Old Forge, Luis Salazar of Salazar Auto Sales, of New Oxford, and N & G Towing in Dover, their employees, several used-car dealers from within and outside Pennsylvania, and an authorized tag and title agency.
New report shows gaps in the PA child welfare system
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Pennsylvania Partnerships for Children 13th annual child welfare report shows gaps in the Pennsylvania child welfare system within the past year. The report shows from 2020 to 2021, there was an increase of 5,000 CPS reports and a five-year high in of child...
Harvest season is here...but farm workers are in short supply
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — It’s harvest season, but farms still can’t produce workers. “It’s very simple: We need workers,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding told CBS 21 News. “This is the number one issue on farmers’ and agribusinesses’ minds.”
Rep. Doug Mastriano launches $1 million ad campaign
On Monday, Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano, launched a $1 million ad campaign. The campaign will feature a 60-second and 30-second ad, which will be distributed on TV and digital platforms. The ads will highlight Mastriano's leadership style, including his work to protect his soldiers and his ability...
2020 election denial is on the ballot in Pennsylvania this year. These are the candidates.
Some of the most prominent Pennsylvania Republicans on the ballot this fall have been among the loudest voices in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Across the commonwealth, GOP hopefuls for election or re-election have been entangled in the Jan. 6 investigation, have challenged the certification of electoral votes and have introduced bills that critics characterize as voter suppression. Here's a look at their records and statements on the 2020 election.
Dozen PA Residents Charged In Federal $1 Million Social Security Fraud Case
Nearly a dozen Pennsylvania residents have been charged in a $1 million federal social security fraud case, with nine already pleading guilty, authorities announced. The charges stem from a targeted investigation to catch those who steal a dead beneficiary's social security payments, United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero said on Monday, Oct. 3.
Oz, Shapiro share stage, discuss issues, at Annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — US Senate Republican Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic Candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro shared the stage Monday night at the Hershey Lodge for the annual Chamber of Commerce Dinner. It started with a casual conversation with Former Republican NJ Governor, Chris Christie, and...
