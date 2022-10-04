Read full article on original website
Related
8 Biggest Deals at Walmart in October
October is here, meaning fall is officially in full swing. From planning for the season's holidays to winter-prep yard work, you have a lot going on -- but Walmart has you covered. The discount...
Trading Post for September 28, 2022
Twin size brown, motorized, adjustable Hospital bed, with remote control, side rails with side rail pads and mattress may also be included, adjustable side table and 3 sets of brand new sheets, still in the boxes. 200 dollars…… Also a heavy duty hospital trapeze. 200 dollars. Looking for...
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
Motley Fool
10 of the Best Sam's Club Deals for October 2022
Hopefully, we'll all land on ways to save money while preparing for the 2022 holiday season. Grabbing deals as they arise may be the easiest way to save money this year. Spending less may mean gifting items that are on sale. The name of the game in 2022 is celebrating...
IN THIS ARTICLE
USPS price hike takes effect this month
(NEXSTAR) – The holidays may be months away, but holiday peak pricing is already going into effect at the United States Postal Service. “Peak-season pricing” starts Sunday, October 2 and lasts through January 22, 2023, USPS said. Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select and Retail Ground prices are all affected, though international products […]
Christmas in October: Here’s Why Walmart & Target Are Starting Holiday Sales Earlier Than Ever
Several big box retailers, including Walmart and Target, announced earlier than ever pre-holiday sales events to attract more customers. Last year retailers were plagued by supply chain issues, which...
Target Deal Days Begins October 6 – Here Are the Deals You Can Grab Now
The holiday shopping season seems to begin sooner each year. Early birds looking to get a jump on December gift-giving can save on everything from electronics to toys. And if you're decorating your...
CNET
Target's Deal Days Sale Kicks Off Oct. 6 With 3 Days of Discounts Ahead of Amazon's Next Sale
Target on Tuesday announced that its annual Deal Days shopping event is returning on Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, offering three days of "savings on hundreds of thousands of items online and in stores." Earlier this week, Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale, which is set to be a second Amazon Prime Day of sorts, with 48 hours of deals starting on Oct. 11. That's the week after Target's new upcoming sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon ahead of October Prime Day
Amazon's second Prime Day is one week away. Get a head start on the savings by shopping early Black Friday deals now.
8 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the End of Summer
The calendar still says summer, but the start of school -- and football season -- means we're in a time of transition. While we spent the summer stocking up on refreshing juice pops, T-shirts and pool...
Walmart Accepts EBT/SNAP Food Stamps as Payment — What Are the Restrictions?
Walmart accepts EBT card purchases at all locations that sell food and grocery items. Your EBT card can be used the same way you would use your debit card, and EBT cardholders in 48 states can also...
Changes at Walmart Announced in Leaked Memo
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Yahoo and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Consumer Reports: What to buy in October before the holiday shopping rush
With fall in full gear, you might think now is the time to relax in your favorite flannels and sip some pumpkin spice
Goodwill launches an e-commerce site
Goodwill is the go-to place for secondhand shoppers who are always on the hunt for a diamond in the rough. Now the marketplace is expanding to the online world. GoodwillFinds, a new e-commerce version of the chain, has launched, offering everything from the used clothes that make up most of the store to oddities like a crystal bowling ball with a skull. Other items in the current inventory of roughly 100,000 range from books and home decor to additional specialty and collectors’ items.
BHG
The Best Deals Under $25 to Snap Up Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
The time for early Black Friday deals is now thanks to Amazon's upcoming Prime Early Access Sale, which is set for October 11 and October 12. While we're still a week away, Amazon has already dropped some new deals featuring amazing discount prices in just about every department, from kitchen to fashion. If you didn't have the opportunity to explore Prime Day deals in July, here's your second chance to do some early holiday shopping and save big.
A Fall Version of Target Deal Days Is Coming Next Week and We Have the Deets on What’s on Sale
It wasn't so long ago that Black Friday (the Friday after Thanksgiving) marked the beginning of the holiday shopping season, but with online retailers competing with brick-and-mortar stores, sales have taken a life of their own and have started earlier and earlier each year. With Christmas movies starting in October...
Walmart and Target Reveal Holiday Hiring Plans
Walmart Inc. signaled a cautious outlook for the holiday season. The mass discounter said on Wednesday that it plans to hire just 40,000 workers for the holidays, a 73.3 percent decline from the 150,000 it hired last year. Most of the hires are seasonal workers, but some also include full-time, permanent truck drivers. Target, meanwhile, is recruiting 100,000, on par with last year. Walmart said it’s “offering additional hours to current associates who want them” before staffing up with seasonal help. While Walmart last year added 20,000 supply chain workers and has invested in high-tech automation systems, the 150,000 hired last year...
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale
Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
Phone Arena
Monster Amazon sale viciously slashes the prices of (almost) all Fire tablets available today
While Amazon announced last week a first-of-a-kind upcoming Prime Early Access sale exclusively for Prime members ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it looks like your holiday shopping can kick off even earlier. No need to wait until next week (let alone next month)... or purchase a Prime subscription...
KSST Radio
Sulphur Springs, TX
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.https://www.ksstradio.com
Comments / 0