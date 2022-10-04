Read full article on original website
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch. A colt and a filly are now exploring the grounds of their mid-Missouri home. The ranch is open to the public, and they would love for guests to stop...
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic￼
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, resulting in delays for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line.
Florida residents brave slow wait for power after Ian
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian smashed into Florida and carved a path of destruction that reached into the Carolinas, more than half a million statewide residents faced another day without electricity Tuesday as rescuers continued their search for those trapped inside homes inundated with lingering floodwaters.
Florida island dwellers dig out from Ian’s destruction as Biden vows full recovery
FORT MYERS, Florida (AP) — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics...
Beaten guard says Missouri prison fired her after attack
A female prison guard who was stabbed and beaten on the job says the state has abandoned her because she’s too injured to return to work.
Some Missouri lawmakers concerned foreign farms could benefit from agriculture tax credits
About 100,000 acres of Missouri farmland are foreign owned and nearly half of that is owned by a company from China, according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture.
‘Halloween’ slasher Michael Myers is hiding in every listing photo of New Hampshire home: Can you spot him?
(NEXSTAR) – A real estate agent in New Hampshire is making it easier than ever to imagine yourself being relentlessly stalked across the grounds of a lovely two-bedroom Cape-style home. Tom Bolduc, of Keller Williams Realty Metropolitan in southern New Hampshire, has been in the business for a little...
Gov. Parson signs Missouri’s largest income tax cut into law
While signing the income-tax-cut legislation Wednesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the estimated $760 million reduction, when fully phased in, will be “the largest tax cut in the state's history.”
Unusual butterfly swarms invading Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s the deal with all the butterflies in Central Texas?. There has been an increase in butterflies in the area this fall, and the unusually hot and dry weather this summer is to blame. The unusual insect is known as the American snout butterfly, so...
Cremains of 13 people found in auctioned Alabama storage unit
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A woman who won the contents of two abandoned storage units in Alabama ended up finding the cremated remains of more than a dozen people among the items inside. “That was one of the farthest things from my mind when I thought about doing...
NAACP of East St. Louis serves family through engaging programs
ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of East St. Louis will give out scholarships at their 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet. The branch has also worked with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the NAACP of Madison County, Illinois to help neighbors survive COVID and flooding and get registered to vote. The NAACP – East St. Louis also engages young talent in the Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological, and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO).
Illinois governor debate: Watch the full debate between JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey
NORMAL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — On Nov. 8, Illinoisans have a major decision to make: re-elect Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker or elect Republican challenger Darren Bailey. The pair faced off for a debate Thursday evening at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, the first of two hosted by […]
‘Forever chemicals’ found in deer and fish lead to ‘do not eat’ warnings
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that’s prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
Madison County officials file lawsuit over Illinois’ Safe-T Act
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A new bi-partisan lawsuit was filed against the Illinois’ Safe-T Act, which calls for ending cash bail in the state. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have announced they’re filing a suit against the controversial law. The suit claims that eliminating cash bail is unconstitutional, partly because it violates […]
Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
50 police K-9 units from around Missouri show off their dogs’ skills
The St. Charles Police Department joined dozens of other police K-9 teams for a special demonstration as part of the Missouri Police Canine Association Workshop Week.
11-year-old boy missing from Spanish Lake foster home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 11-year-old boy. Police said Keyon Carless went missing Wednesday at about 6:50 p.m. when he ran away from his foster home in the 11000 block of Larimore Road. He is described as 4’6″ and 90 pounds, with black hair and […]
Missing 12-year-old girl found safe
UPDATE: Police said the missing 12-year-old girl was found safe Thursday morning. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said she went missing Monday at 7 p.m. from her home in the 14000 block of Old Halls Ferry Road in Florissant. Anyone who sees […]
Missouri’s voter registration deadline approaching for November election
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The 2022 November election is just weeks away, and Missourians have just a few days left to register to vote. The state’s deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 12. Missourians need to be 17 and a half years old to be...
MU School of Medicine develops better body part models for med student training
Up-and-coming medical practitioners might have better training tools with the help of Missouri School of Medicine.
