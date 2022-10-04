Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo!
55 deals to snag at Amazon's massive pre-Prime Day sale — starting at just $13
Prime Day 2 is coming next week (October 11 and 12), but if you just can't wait to get your shop on, we feel you. That's why we've collected some of the best sales on Amazon this weekend right here, so you can pick the very best discounts and make 'em work for you! We've got big, big discounts on fab brands like Apple, Fitbit, Crock-Pot and more, as well as huge category deals on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, fashion staples and a wide variety of other favorites. And all you have to do is scroll, "Add to Cart", and enjoy! Seems like a pretty perfect deal to us.
NFL・
Yahoo!
A sneak preview of Wall Street's 2023 stock market forecasts
Stocks surged 5.7% on Monday and Tuesday and then shed almost all of those gains on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. When it was all said and done, the S&P 500 closed at 3,639.66, up a modest 1.5% from its Sept. 30 close of 3,585.62, which was the lowest closing price of 2022. The index is now down 24.1% from its January 3 closing high of 4,796.56.
Yahoo!
Passive investing in volatile markets: Experts weigh in
Investors often hear that despite market crashes, stocks tend to go up over time. But tell that to investors watching their portfolios decline, especially if they invest passively in index funds. Those represent groups of stocks which track indices like S&P; 500 (^GSPC), Nasdaq (^IXIC), or the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI).
Yahoo!
The best October Prime Day 2022 deals so far — including popular anti-aging patches for $8
You've probably heard that a second Amazon Prime Day called the Prime Early Access Sale, will be happening this Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. But did you know that Amazon is dropping new early Prime Day deals (that's right — early Prime Early Access Sale sales) every day leading up to that? Enjoy impressive discounts on a range of must-haves, including $25-off UGGs, a life-changing Tempur-Pedic pillow, a state-of-the-art Ultra HD Sony TV and more! Scroll down for all the Prime Day–worthy Amazon markdowns you can score today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon to up electric fleet by thousands across UK and continent
Amazon is investing more than €1bn (£880m) to add thousands more electric lorries, vans and cargo bikes to its sprawling fleet of delivery vehicles across Europe over the next five years. The online retailer said it would invest £300m in the UK, where it plans to have as...
Yahoo!
The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%
Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals? Well, you can score a top-rated Star Wars-themed Instant Pot for just $85. How about a best-selling Fire HD Tablet for $75 off? Or you can get a new hairdryer for $33. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?
Yahoo!
Walmart’s 50+ deals are bonkers all weekend long — save over 40%!
There may be a brisk nip in the air, but Walmart's sales are still hot! Now's the best time to shop for home, tech and everything else you'll want for fall and winter nesting. The retailer's just dropped a ton of incredible discounts, from headphones and vacuums to TVs and home goods — with lots in the fashion and beauty sections as well.
Yahoo!
Amazon's home outlet has tons of fall deals on furniture and decor to shop — starting at just $12
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. Now that fall has arrived, the days are getting shorter, the weather is getting colder and the kids have settled back into their school routines. However, fall brings its own fun opportunities, too. Apple picking, tailgating and giant leaf piles are just some of the things we get to indulge in during this time of year. To turn the season into a celebration, we’re sharing the details of this sale at Amazon's home outlet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yahoo!
14 tried-and-true travel hacks from world travelers — plus, their packing essentials
If practice makes perfect, then I should be pretty on point when it comes to traveling: I've visited 29 countries and counting. But I know plenty of globetrotters who've far surpassed that number, and all of us have picked up clever travel hacks along the way. From accruing credit card points to packing wisely to getting quality shuteye anywhere, we've been there, learned that.
Yahoo!
Try these TikTok approved organization solutions to maximize space
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. TikTokers love to share tips for simplifying your life. Certain products like this clear plastic cable organizer have won the approval of popular influencers who tried them out and saw firsthand how well they work. As these products go viral, more people add them to their carts and the positive reviews on Amazon keep adding up.
Comments / 0