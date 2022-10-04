ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate hosted by KATU in Portland on Tuesday evening. KATU’s Steve Dunn moderated the debate between Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. You can watch a replay of the debate here. A...
OREGON STATE
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
PASCO, WA
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a statewide poll of 600 likely voters ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on the highly competitive three-way race for governor and issues of highest importance to Oregonians, including homelessness, crime and the cost of living. Portland-based DHM Research designed and conducted the poll on the...
OREGON STATE
Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
OREGON STATE
Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
OREGON STATE
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson raised more than $2.25 million in September that hadn’t been reported until Wednesday. That’s because state law allowed candidates to wait up until 30 days to report campaign transactions that took place through Sept. 4. Transactions that took place after Sept. 4 all had to be reported by midnight Tuesday, and candidates must report transactions within seven days for the remainder of the election season.
OREGON STATE
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
SALEM, OR
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
