Intel lobbyists: Oregon will ‘miss out’ on chip industry building boom without more incentives
Two top Intel lobbyists sent a pointed letter to legislative leaders and to Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday with an explicit warning that “Oregon could miss out altogether” on billions of dollars in new Intel spending if the Legislature doesn’t act urgently. “Our window to compete with...
Watch: KATU hosts Oregon governor debate
The three leading candidates for Oregon governor participated in a debate hosted by KATU in Portland on Tuesday evening. KATU’s Steve Dunn moderated the debate between Republican nominee Christine Drazan, Democratic nominee Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. You can watch a replay of the debate here. A...
Chinook salmon fishing on Columbia River to close after Friday
The on-again, off-again fishing season on the Columbia River is off again for fall chinook salmon. Oregon and Washington met by telephone Wednesday afternoon and ordered an end to all non-treaty chinook harvests starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday from Buoy 10 to the U.S. 395 bridge at Pasco, Washington. Biologists...
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Thursday starts with fog, low clouds in Portland, dense fog in southern Willamette Valley
While temperatures have been summer-like, fog reminds us fall is in full force. Portland could see some fog and low clouds to start the day Thursday, and the central and southern portions of the Willamette Valley are under a dense fog advisory through 10 a.m. The National Weather Service says...
Oregon begins inspecting meat processors so small businesses can sidestep federal red tape
A charcuterie business in Beaverton last month became the first Oregon company to operate under a state’s meat inspection program, which officials say could pave the way for more small-scale food processors. Michele Fordice, founder of charcuterie company Sprig & Spread, started the business in the fall of 2019,...
Newspaper corrections for Oct. 6, 2022
The state estimates new Medicaid coverage will cost Oregon nearly $500 million from the general fund through June 30, 2027. A front-page article in Monday editions misstated the amount.
Tina Kotek tries to link Christine Drazan to right-wing extremists in misleading new ad
A new ad paid for by Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek accuses Republican candidate Christine Drazan of having “ties to a far-right paramilitary network” and being the candidate of choice for members of violent militias and rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Curious about The Oregonian/OregonLive poll on statewide issues, governor’s race? Read all the details here
The Oregonian/OregonLive commissioned a statewide poll of 600 likely voters ahead of the fall election. Questions centered on the highly competitive three-way race for governor and issues of highest importance to Oregonians, including homelessness, crime and the cost of living. Portland-based DHM Research designed and conducted the poll on the...
Feds could charge Hunter Biden with tax crime, false statement in gun purchase, report says
After a multiyear probe, federal agents believe they have assembled a sufficient case for tax crime charges to be filed against Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware will make the call on whether to charge the younger...
Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged
Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
Betsy Johnson has raised $2 million more than previously reported; Drazan and Kotek receive big checks from party governor associations
Unaffiliated gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson raised more than $2.25 million in September that hadn’t been reported until Wednesday. That’s because state law allowed candidates to wait up until 30 days to report campaign transactions that took place through Sept. 4. Transactions that took place after Sept. 4 all had to be reported by midnight Tuesday, and candidates must report transactions within seven days for the remainder of the election season.
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
Former Oregon transportation employees plead guilty in $6M equipment reselling scheme
Three former Oregon Department of Transportation employees at a Clackamas County maintenance shop pleaded guilty Tuesday to bilking the state out of more than $6 million by furtively reselling the agency’s equipment. Former transportation maintenance coordinator John Tipton hatched the long-running scheme at the Lawnfield Maintenance Station in Clackamas...
1 dead, 5 other residents sent to the hospital after overnight fire at St. Helens retirement home
One person died Wednesday morning after being pulled out of a fire at a St. Helens retirement home, officials said. Firefighters arriving first on the scene at about 12:30 a.m. found six units on fire after an explosion spread flames and debris across the Columbia Hills Retirement Center, according to Columbia River Fire & Rescue.
Class 6A football power rankings: Small shakeups ahead of a big week of league play
For the second week in a row, there hasn’t been much movement in the top five of The Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A football Power Rankings, but this is something that could change very soon. This Friday, we will see South Medford at Sheldon and West Linn at Tualatin. Both of these games could have massive implications on both league standings and rankings.
Pandemic-era eviction protections ended last week. What aid is still available for renters?
Renter protections from Oregon’s pandemic-era emergency rent assistance program expired Friday, eliminating the last renter safety net policies tied to the economic fallout from COVID-19. Among the expiring provisions were protection from eviction when a renter had a pending application for housing aid, as well as a provision that...
