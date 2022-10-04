Read full article on original website
Related
crossroadstoday.com
Sheriff: Dogs attack family in Tennessee, 2 children die
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
crossroadstoday.com
18 months in prison for man who threatened Colorado official
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado’s top elections official, in one of the first cases brought by a federal task force devoted to protecting elections workers nationwide from rising threats. Travis Ford...
crossroadstoday.com
Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Quarles kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023, but Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks on the campaign trail, according to the latest campaign-finance reports. Democratic...
crossroadstoday.com
Prison reform advocate gets 40-year sentence in jail scheme
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A longtime prison reform advocate was sentenced to 40 years behind bars on Thursday following his conviction for hiding guns, ammunition, handcuff keys and hacksaw blades inside the walls of Nashville’s new jail while it was being built. Judge Steve Dozier sentenced 53-year-old Alex...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossroadstoday.com
Family of victim in ‘Serial’ case asks court to halt case
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The family of the victim in the murder case chronicled in the first season of the “Serial” podcast has asked Maryland’s intermediate appellate court to halt Adnan Syed’s court case pending the family’s appeal of a judge’s overturning of Syed’s murder conviction.
crossroadstoday.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises to at least 109, as of Tuesday
(CNN) — After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery. As of Tuesday, at least 109 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in...
crossroadstoday.com
New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
crossroadstoday.com
Arizona weighing in-state tuition rate for some non-citizens
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona voters this November will decide whether to allow students regardless of their immigration status to obtain financial aid and cheaper in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges. At least 18 states, including California and Virginia, as well as the District of Columbia now offer...
RELATED PEOPLE
crossroadstoday.com
Governor Abbott issues statement on loss of Texas National Guard soldier
AUSTIN, Texas – On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass, Texas. “Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.”
crossroadstoday.com
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit,...
crossroadstoday.com
Some clouds move in but most inland areas will remain dry
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 66 degrees. Winds: SE 5 mph. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday: Partly sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. High: 88 degrees. Winds: E 5 mph. A 10% chance...
Comments / 0