From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Norris Gold was born and raised on a farm near Table Rock, Nebraska. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1952. He completed 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Roberts, California. Upon completing basic training, his unit was split in half. Half were sent to Korea and half were sent to Germany. Norris was in the group that was sent to Munich, Germany in July 1952. He served through January 1954 and was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois with the rank of Corporal.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO