Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
City proposes new sled ramp
NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a grant application Monday that could provide a bigger, better toboggan slide at Steinhart Park. The city proposes a grant application to the Steinhart Foundation for a new toboggan slide at Steinhart Park for $34,157. Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling credited resident Jim Kuhn...
News Channel Nebraska
Fiber optic internet from NextLink coming to rural northern Gage County
BEATRICE - Residents of north central Gage County in southeast Nebraska will soon have fiber optic internet. The Hudson Oaks, TX. based company of NextLink Internet will soon be on the ground, providing what they believe to be some of the fastest and most reliable service to those in rural Gage County. Oliver Borchers-Williams is an AmeriCorps lead Nebraska Fellow serving southeast Nebraska. He talked about the benefits to the project.
News Channel Nebraska
Fairbury approves changes to agreement with county over sheriff's office services
FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury approved changes to an agreement with Jefferson County about law enforcement coverage, but not without some controversy. The town has paid the county every year for law enforcement services since the Fairbury Police Department was absorbed into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 2018. As...
News Channel Nebraska
Richardson County sheriff accredited
FALLS CITY - The Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice has issued a certificate to the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office for meeting the requirements of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Program. County commissioners say the accreditation will assist the county in applications for federal grants. Last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Two more bird flu cases reported in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more cases of the bird flu have been reported in Nebraska. The new cases were confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a press release Monday. There is a total of...
News Channel Nebraska
Flu vaccinations Available soon at JCH&L
FAIRBURY, NE — Influenza vaccinations will be available at special clinics Oct. 7 and 12 at Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic. The CDC recommends influenza vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older. Influenza vaccinations are especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. October is the optimal time to receive your vaccination.
klkntv.com
Tensions rise between Lancaster County attorney candidates as election nears
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A group of Nebraska organizations hosted a forum on Thursday with Lancaster County attorney candidates Pat Condon and Adam Morfeld. Tensions have been high leading up to November’s election. Condon, who has been the county attorney for the past five years and is looking...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: Norris Gold
From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Norris Gold was born and raised on a farm near Table Rock, Nebraska. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1952. He completed 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Roberts, California. Upon completing basic training, his unit was split in half. Half were sent to Korea and half were sent to Germany. Norris was in the group that was sent to Munich, Germany in July 1952. He served through January 1954 and was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois with the rank of Corporal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel Nebraska
Superior man originally arrested in Beatrice sentenced for federal meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska man has been sentenced to over six years in prison on a federal meth conviction. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Thursday that 40-year-old Joseph Harwell of Superior had been sentenced a day prior. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerard sentenced Harwell to 76...
kosu.org
Otoe-Missouria descendants welcomed back to Nebraska, 200 years after being forced out
The last time Otoe-Missouria families walked together on Nebraska prairie, they were headed south to hot, dry reservation land in Oklahoma. They wouldn’t be officially welcomed back to their ancestral home for nearly 200 years. This is where Christina Faw Faw’s relatives hunted elk and bison, where they kept...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
News Channel Nebraska
Home heating costs could triple this winter
NEBRASKA CITY – Industry officials told Nebraska City Rotarians Wednesday to expect energy bills to soar this winter as much as three times higher than in recent years. Brad Hans of the NMPP Energy said rising electrical costs will accompany the 150 percent rise in the cost of natural gas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
News Channel Nebraska
New railing being installed on river bridge, in south Beatrice
BEATRICE – Drivers passing over the South Sixth Big Blue River bridge see them on a daily basis….and they’re not much to look at. Old rusted bridge railings are being removed from the U.S. Highway 77 bridge next to Chautauqua Park….and being replaced with new decorative railing on both sides of the structure.
1011now.com
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
News Channel Nebraska
Ellis J. Harms, 72, Nebr. City
Ellis J. Harms, age 72 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday; October 3, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. She was born on December 7, 1949 at University Hospital in Omaha, NE: the daughter of George Anthony and Opal Orbedene (Perkins) Allen. She attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1968.
News Channel Nebraska
Victim of drunk driving injury accident, supports probation for Fairbury woman
BEATRICE – A Fairbury woman will serve a five-year probation term after being convicted in a Gage County drunk-driving crash that injured another woman, who now must use a wheelchair. 48-year-old Rebecca Snyder was sentenced for felony driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury, for a July...
York News-Times
A farm in service to the Lord and life
BRADSHAW – The first-generation, German immigrant farmer, Edwin Heinze, had a plan. He headed to the implement dealer to rent a John Deere 7800 to drive to Diane Epp’s house. It had just snowed, and the tractor tracks were the first to press into the white, frozen expanse on a York County country road.
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. Updated: 19 hours ago. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of...
Sioux City Journal
'Misleading and deceitful' — Mailer uses suggestive photos to attack legislative candidate
A flyer that landed in northeast Lincoln mailboxes last week accusing a legislative candidate of trying to “radically transform” the state itself radically transformed the person it was attacking. So much so that the mailer attacking George Dungan, who will square off against Russ Barger for the District...
Comments / 1