Beatrice, NE

News Channel Nebraska

City proposes new sled ramp

NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a grant application Monday that could provide a bigger, better toboggan slide at Steinhart Park. The city proposes a grant application to the Steinhart Foundation for a new toboggan slide at Steinhart Park for $34,157. Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling credited resident Jim Kuhn...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fiber optic internet from NextLink coming to rural northern Gage County

BEATRICE - Residents of north central Gage County in southeast Nebraska will soon have fiber optic internet. The Hudson Oaks, TX. based company of NextLink Internet will soon be on the ground, providing what they believe to be some of the fastest and most reliable service to those in rural Gage County. Oliver Borchers-Williams is an AmeriCorps lead Nebraska Fellow serving southeast Nebraska. He talked about the benefits to the project.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County sheriff accredited

FALLS CITY - The Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice has issued a certificate to the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office for meeting the requirements of the Nebraska Law Enforcement Agency Accreditation Program. County commissioners say the accreditation will assist the county in applications for federal grants. Last...
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
City
Cambridge, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Beatrice, NE
Beatrice, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Two more bird flu cases reported in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two more cases of the bird flu have been reported in Nebraska. The new cases were confirmed by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in a press release Monday. There is a total of...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Flu vaccinations Available soon at JCH&L

FAIRBURY, NE — Influenza vaccinations will be available at special clinics Oct. 7 and 12 at Jefferson Community Health & Life Fairbury Clinic. The CDC recommends influenza vaccinations for everyone 6 months and older. Influenza vaccinations are especially important during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. October is the optimal time to receive your vaccination.
FAIRBURY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jefferson County Veteran of the Month: Norris Gold

From the Jefferson County Veteran's Service Office. Norris Gold was born and raised on a farm near Table Rock, Nebraska. He was drafted into the United States Army in January 1952. He completed 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Roberts, California. Upon completing basic training, his unit was split in half. Half were sent to Korea and half were sent to Germany. Norris was in the group that was sent to Munich, Germany in July 1952. He served through January 1954 and was discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois with the rank of Corporal.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Home heating costs could triple this winter

NEBRASKA CITY – Industry officials told Nebraska City Rotarians Wednesday to expect energy bills to soar this winter as much as three times higher than in recent years. Brad Hans of the NMPP Energy said rising electrical costs will accompany the 150 percent rise in the cost of natural gas.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Scammers target Malcolm residents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
MALCOLM, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New railing being installed on river bridge, in south Beatrice

BEATRICE – Drivers passing over the South Sixth Big Blue River bridge see them on a daily basis….and they’re not much to look at. Old rusted bridge railings are being removed from the U.S. Highway 77 bridge next to Chautauqua Park….and being replaced with new decorative railing on both sides of the structure.
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ellis J. Harms, 72, Nebr. City

Ellis J. Harms, age 72 of Nebraska City passed away on Monday; October 3, 2022 at the Ambassador in Nebraska City. She was born on December 7, 1949 at University Hospital in Omaha, NE: the daughter of George Anthony and Opal Orbedene (Perkins) Allen. She attended school and graduated from the Nebraska City High School with the Class of 1968.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
York News-Times

A farm in service to the Lord and life

BRADSHAW – The first-generation, German immigrant farmer, Edwin Heinze, had a plan. He headed to the implement dealer to rent a John Deere 7800 to drive to Diane Epp’s house. It had just snowed, and the tractor tracks were the first to press into the white, frozen expanse on a York County country road.
BRADSHAW, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott today announced the City’s electric scooter program, ScooterLNK, has resumed operations following a successful 16-month pilot program. 15-year-old girl accused of stabbing father to death at south Lincoln apartment. Updated: 19 hours ago. A 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of...
LINCOLN, NE

