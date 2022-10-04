ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

nbc25news.com

Firearms seized by police following threat at Alma High School

ALMA, Mich - The Gratiot County Prosecutors office says three students have been taken into juvenile custody following an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School. Investigators say they learned about the possible threat after tips were sent to the State of Michigan OK2SAY tip program. Police executed...
ALMA, MI
nbc25news.com

Deputy's actions justified in shooting of suspect in Bangor Twp.

BAY COUNTY, Mich. - The Bay County Prosecutor's Office has found a deputies action's justified in an officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp. According to Michigan State Police, the deputy who shot a homicide suspect in August has had his action's justified. The deputy, Christopher VanHorn, has returned to work,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins

LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
LAPEER, MI
nbc25news.com

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Lansing, police say

LANSING, Mich. - Police say one person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Lansing. Police say the happened Tuesday morning in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street in Lansing. The public is asked to avoid the area. Two Lansing Police officers were involved, according to Lansing’s Police Chief....
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Police looking for MISSING TEEN out of Lansing area

LANSING, Mich. - Police need the public's help to find a missing teen. The Lansing Police Department is searching for Josyah Espinosa. He is 17 years old. If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

"We will continue to fight for you" says Flint Water Prosecution Team

FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Water Prosecution Team spoke to the media on Wednesday after the criminal cases against seven defendants were dismissed. “We will continue to fight for you.” That was the message that Wayne Co. Prosecutor Kym Worthy had for Flint residents. Worthy said that the...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Prosecutors give input on Flint water criminal case dismissal

FLINT, Mich. — Yesterday, Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissed seven now former defendants of their criminal charges in the Flint water crisis. The Flint water prosecution team releases a statement Wednesday saying it may not be the end of legal in action when it comes to these seven people. Flint...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Former Special Prosecutor in Flint Water Crisis speaks out following ruling

FLINT, Mich. - Former Special Prosecutor in Flint Water Crisis Todd Flood is speaking out following Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissing the cases against the seven defendants facing criminal charges in the Flint water crisis. The following are the seven people who had their cases dropped. JARROD AGEN. GERALD AMBROSE. RICHARD...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches

FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, MI back in 2016. Since then,...
GRAND BLANC, MI

