Police arrest Davison man for allegedly stealing golf cart and breaking into home
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — Police arrested a man from Davison after allegedly stealing a golf cart and breaking into a house in Fenton Township. Aaron Matthew Braham, 39, went to Fenton Farms Golf Club on Saturday, October 1, at around 9:30 a.m. He allegedly approached a group of people...
Sheriff's Office to surprise 3-year-old cancer patient with his own police car and parade
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office are set to surprise 3-year-old cancer patient with a parade and his very own police car. 3-year-old Archer Bradshaw is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia. At 6 p.m. on October 4th, marked patrol vehicles from the Sheriff’s Office, the...
Firearms seized by police following threat at Alma High School
ALMA, Mich - The Gratiot County Prosecutors office says three students have been taken into juvenile custody following an investigation into a reported threat at Alma High School. Investigators say they learned about the possible threat after tips were sent to the State of Michigan OK2SAY tip program. Police executed...
Deputy's actions justified in shooting of suspect in Bangor Twp.
BAY COUNTY, Mich. - The Bay County Prosecutor's Office has found a deputies action's justified in an officer involved shooting in Bangor Twp. According to Michigan State Police, the deputy who shot a homicide suspect in August has had his action's justified. The deputy, Christopher VanHorn, has returned to work,...
Lapeer County Sheriff's Office selling coins
LAPEER, Mich. - The Lapeer County Sheriff's Office is selling coins minted with the Sheriff's Office logo. You can purchase them $10 each. They are available at 3231 John Conley Dr. Lapeer, MI. See the post below:
Genesee County Sheriff's Office focuses on mental health training for officers
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. — One in five Americans will experience a mental illness in a given year, according to the CDC. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure officers are trained to deal with the calls related to mental illness. The Crisis Intervention Training (CIT) is a...
Michigan State Police investigating shooting in Saginaw Co., one man dead
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - Michigan State Police say that a man is dead after a shooting in Taymouth Twp. Troopers responded to a residence on Rathbun Rd. shortly after 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting. MSP found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the...
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Lansing, police say
LANSING, Mich. - Police say one person is dead after an officer involved shooting in Lansing. Police say the happened Tuesday morning in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street in Lansing. The public is asked to avoid the area. Two Lansing Police officers were involved, according to Lansing’s Police Chief....
Police looking for MISSING TEEN out of Lansing area
LANSING, Mich. - Police need the public's help to find a missing teen. The Lansing Police Department is searching for Josyah Espinosa. He is 17 years old. If you have any information, call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600.
Saginaw animal control Facebook page reportedly hacked by unknown source
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw County Animal Care and Control's official Facebook page was reportedly hacked by an unknown source Tuesday night. See statement from Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez:. Animal Control does not ask for payments to be made this way, and the form that is being advertised and...
POLICE: One dead, one in critical condition after shooting on Root St. in Flint
FLINT, Mich. — UPDATE (10/04/22): Flint Police have confirmed that two individuals were shot. Both male victims were transported to a local hospital. One was pronounced dead; the other is in critical condition. The investigation is ongoing. _ _ _. Flint Police Department responded to a shooting on 900...
Ohio man dead after crash involving dump truck in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. - The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says that one man is dead after a crash in Blumfield Twp. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on September 29th near the intersection of Vassar Rd. and N. Gera Rd. Police say that a man driving a pickup tuck collided...
"We will continue to fight for you" says Flint Water Prosecution Team
FLINT, Mich. – The Flint Water Prosecution Team spoke to the media on Wednesday after the criminal cases against seven defendants were dismissed. “We will continue to fight for you.” That was the message that Wayne Co. Prosecutor Kym Worthy had for Flint residents. Worthy said that the...
Prosecutors give input on Flint water criminal case dismissal
FLINT, Mich. — Yesterday, Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissed seven now former defendants of their criminal charges in the Flint water crisis. The Flint water prosecution team releases a statement Wednesday saying it may not be the end of legal in action when it comes to these seven people. Flint...
There is no known cause of fire in Saginaw St building in Flint, but arson is speculated
FLINT, Mich. — On Saturday, the building on N Saginaw Street burned. All that is left is bricks that lay on the sidewalk. For reference: Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint. Another blighted property owned by the Genesee County Land Bank. Michigan State Police's Fire Investigation Unit...
Former Special Prosecutor in Flint Water Crisis speaks out following ruling
FLINT, Mich. - Former Special Prosecutor in Flint Water Crisis Todd Flood is speaking out following Judge Elizabeth Kelly dismissing the cases against the seven defendants facing criminal charges in the Flint water crisis. The following are the seven people who had their cases dropped. JARROD AGEN. GERALD AMBROSE. RICHARD...
City of Flint to engage in active shooter training with schools & churches
FLINT, Mich. – The City of Flint announced that Flint Police will engage in active shooter training with local residents. The City says that these trainings will help Flint Police and the community prepare if a mass shooting were to occur, and that this training will go to help prevent those type of shootings in the future.
Volunteers of America Thrift Store in Saginaw is now accepting donations from the public
SAGINAW, Mich. — The newest Volunteers of America thrift store in Saginaw is now taking donations from the public. All proceeds from the thrift store will support homeless veterans, seniors in need and struggling families in Michigan. “We encourage everyone to take a look through that closet or basement...
Ribbon cutting held for Big Moe's Kitchen in Grand Blanc
GRAND BLANC, Mich. – The Grand Blanc Chamber of Commerce is excited to welcome a new business to the area. A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday for the new location of Big Moe’s Kitchen. The business was first found in Wayne, MI back in 2016. Since then,...
Grand Blanc Community School District reveals how they work around bus staffing shortage
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Bus driver shortages continue to be an ongoing issue for schools across mid-Michigan. Grand Blanc Community School District is one of the districts continuing to struggle to keep busses in the road. Adam Raczka, the Director of Transportation for Grand Blanc Community Schools, said although...
