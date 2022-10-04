ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Larry Lease

Jerry Jones Taking it Slow with Dallas' Dak Prescott

Jerry Jones still unsure Dak Prescott can return for matchup against Los Angeles Rams.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The question remains will Dak Prescott return this week or won't he? Dak Prescott's recovery continues to progress from the fractured thumb he suffered in the season opener. Now the media wants to know when he will be returning. Dallas News reports that Mike McCarthy says if Prescott is not a full participant in practice, he won't return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Yardbarker

Looking Ahead: Can the Dallas Cowboys Continue to Win?

After a lackluster performance from the Dallas Cowboys on opening night – along with losing Dak Prescott – the Cowboys looked dead-in-the-water. Fortunately, this team buckled down, committed fewer mistakes and was led by strong defensive effort en route to three straight wins! At the moment, it does appear the Cowboys are clicking on all cylinders!
atozsports.com

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. made a ‘serious’ change to make Dallas better

DALLAS – It’s been a while since Tim Hardaway Jr. played competitive basketball. He broke his foot in a mid-season matchup with the Golden State Warriors, and he spent the rest of the season watching Dallas play from the sidelines. Hardaway remained in good spirits, cheering on the bench, and forcing the NBA to make a rule to calm his sideline presence. But he wanted to be out there, helping his team as they made a run to the Western Conference Finals.
