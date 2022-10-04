EVANSTON, Ill. -- To say Jim Leonhard had a lot on his plate this week would be an understatement. Thrust into his role as interim head coach, athletic director Chris McIntosh fired former head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday, shocking the college football world. It was not only Leonhard's job to pick up the pieces and carry the program forward for the rest of the 2022 season, but undo the habits of the last seven-plus seasons as secondary coach and defensive coordinator, figure out how to run said program, and manage an entire game week in the span of six days before Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2) traveled to Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), looking to snap a two-game losing skid.

MADISON, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO