What We Learned: Wisconsin 42 Northwestern 7
EVANSTON, Ill. -- The Jim Leonhard era is off to a good start. Playing their first game since the termination of former head coach Paul Chryst, Wisconsin (3-3, 1-1) got a badly needed win Saturday at Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), snapping a two-game losing streak and picking up their first Big Ten Conference victory.
Flood: Jim Leonhard Rallies Wisconsin in Debut
EVANSTON, Ill. -- To say Jim Leonhard had a lot on his plate this week would be an understatement. Thrust into his role as interim head coach, athletic director Chris McIntosh fired former head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday, shocking the college football world. It was not only Leonhard's job to pick up the pieces and carry the program forward for the rest of the 2022 season, but undo the habits of the last seven-plus seasons as secondary coach and defensive coordinator, figure out how to run said program, and manage an entire game week in the span of six days before Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2) traveled to Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), looking to snap a two-game losing skid.
Notebook: Updates on Keeanu Benton, Cedrick Dort
EVANSTON, Ill. -- Despite Saturday's 42-7 blowout win over Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) didn't get out of Ryan Field unscathed. A scary moment occurred early in the third quarter. On a 2nd and 7, NU quarterback Ryan Hilinski took a shot deep, challenging UW senior cornerback Cedrick Dort....
Quotebook: Jim Leonhard and players react to win after Paul Chryst's firing
When Jim Leonhard got off the bus for the first time as interim head coach of the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, he walked toward Ryan Field feeling calmer than he had at any point throughout the week. That makes sense. Leonhard took over the program last Sunday after UW officials...
