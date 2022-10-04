ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

What We Learned: Wisconsin 42 Northwestern 7

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The Jim Leonhard era is off to a good start. Playing their first game since the termination of former head coach Paul Chryst, Wisconsin (3-3, 1-1) got a badly needed win Saturday at Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), snapping a two-game losing streak and picking up their first Big Ten Conference victory.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Flood: Jim Leonhard Rallies Wisconsin in Debut

EVANSTON, Ill. -- To say Jim Leonhard had a lot on his plate this week would be an understatement. Thrust into his role as interim head coach, athletic director Chris McIntosh fired former head coach Paul Chryst last Sunday, shocking the college football world. It was not only Leonhard's job to pick up the pieces and carry the program forward for the rest of the 2022 season, but undo the habits of the last seven-plus seasons as secondary coach and defensive coordinator, figure out how to run said program, and manage an entire game week in the span of six days before Wisconsin (2-3, 1-2) traveled to Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), looking to snap a two-game losing skid.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Notebook: Updates on Keeanu Benton, Cedrick Dort

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Despite Saturday's 42-7 blowout win over Northwestern (1-5, 1-2), Wisconsin (3-3, 1-2) didn't get out of Ryan Field unscathed. A scary moment occurred early in the third quarter. On a 2nd and 7, NU quarterback Ryan Hilinski took a shot deep, challenging UW senior cornerback Cedrick Dort....
EVANSTON, IL
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy