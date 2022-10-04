ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Power Rankings: Tide rises, Georgia declines and looking for answers

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Kirby Smart isn’t about to apologize for a road win at Missouri, even while many wonder what is happening to his Georgia football team.

The same Bulldogs who routed Oregon by a 49-3 count and steamrolled South Carolina 48-6 have looked susceptible in wins over Kent State (39-22) and at Missouri (26-22).

“We have to have some answers ... and we have to get answers for them fast,” Smart said. “It starts with getting some wide receivers healthy and being able to run the ball.”

The Bulldogs’ pass game has sputtered of late with Stetson Bennett, as Georgia clearly isn’t the same team with feature receiver A.D. Mitchell out with an ankle injury the past three games and Ladd McConkey missing a step while playing with turf toe.

©2022 Cox Media Group

