CREAATE Act would double funding for export programs

The Expanding American Agricultural Trade and Exports Act of 2022 introduced by Senators Angus King (I-ME), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) would double the funding for USDA's Market Export Program and Foreign Market Development Program. The MAP and FMD programs have been recognized as critically...
NIFA-funded projects advance research in animal welfare

Environmental and management conditions can increase stress in livestock and impair their health. USDA's National Institute of Food and Agriculture invests in science-based management practices geared to help America's animal agricultural enterprises thrive, while advancing research related to animal welfare and well-being. Last year, NIFA funded more than $6.2 million...
This Week in Agribusiness, October 8, 2022

Max Armstrong joins Mickey Gottsch, Elkorn, Nebraska as he begins corn harvest. Mickey gives an update on crop conditions along with plans to improve on next year. Dennis Smith, Archer Financial Services, talks markets with Mike. Dennis gives an update on beef markets and demand, hog market, and more. This...
August pork exports trend higher as beef exports top $1b

August exports of U.S. pork topped year-ago totals for the first time in 2022, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). Beef exports were slightly above last August’s large volume and again topped $1 billion in value, reaching this milestone in seven out of eight months this year.
African Swine Fever Action Week set for Oct. 10-14

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is hosting its second African Swine Fever Action Week from Oct. 10-14. The agency is encouraging U.S. swine producers, small farms and pig owners to join and learn about ASF and what they can do to help protect the U.S. swine herd.
Pork producers in a contractionary mode

After last week's USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report, USDA Livestock Analyst Shayle Shagam says its plain and simple – pork producers are very much in a contractionary mode. Both breeding and market hog inventories were down 1% and the Sept. 1 inventory of all U.S. hogs and pigs, at 73.8 million head, was also 1% below Sept. 1 of last year.
