FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparitionCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Wichita Eagle
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Wichita Eagle
After nearly complete victory, here’s how Chiefs can get better: SportsBeat KC podcast
After convincing victories like the one the Chiefs engineered in Week 4 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coaches look for nits to pick. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, we give Chiefs coach Andy Reid a hand with that. Beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian and host Blair Kerkhoff share the areas that, in their estimation, still need some attention.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs’ Harrison Butker continues to miss practice. Here’s the latest update
The Harrison Butker Watch continues for another day. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Butker (left-ankle sprain) would not practice Thursday ahead of Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. “He’s still kind of working with that, the ankle sprain, just getting the...
Wichita Eagle
NFL Week 5 Picks From the MMQB Staff
Feel the excitement as the NFL season moves on, chronologically, from Week 4 to Week 5! Things start off with the Broncos and Colts limping into a Thursday Night Football matchup, but there are plenty of intriguing matchups to follow on Sunday. The headliner is Lamar Jackson vs. Joe Burrow...
Wichita Eagle
A.J. Brown Knows What It’s Like to be 4-0
PHILADELPHIA – The target is only going to get bigger the longer the Eagles remain the last undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles haven’t been 4-0 since 2004, so there aren’t many players inside the locker room who know what it’s like to be sitting unbeaten in October.
Wichita Eagle
Week 5 NFL Player Props to Target
As the NFL season progresses, oddsmakers begin to tighten point spreads. This makes it more difficult for bettors to build bankrolls. Just look at the Week 5 betting board. Six of the this week’s 16 games feature lines at SI Sportsbook of seven points or more, including the largest spread of the season at 15.5 points (Steelers-Bills).
Wichita Eagle
Ravens Add Linebacker From Giants Practice Squad
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to their group of linebackers by officially signing A.J. Klein off the Giants practice squad. Klein, 31, played the last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills and before being released in March. He had 35 tackles, an interception, and a fumble recovery in 15 regular season appearances last year. He also had four tackles in the postseason.
Wichita Eagle
QBs Beware: Weaver Wants More
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans have been without Pro Bowler Harold Landry all season. They’ve been without Bud Dupree for the better part of three games, and Ola Adeniyi for has missed the last two. But as the team readies for Sunday’s game in Washington, an edge rusher...
Wichita Eagle
Packers-Giants Thursday Injury Report: Amos Returns
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After suffering a concussion last week against New England, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos appears on track to make a 72nd consecutive start on Sunday against the New York Giants. Amos returned to practice on Thursday. Officially, he remains in the concussion protocol; physical...
Wichita Eagle
Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense
To say that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has enjoyed his time in the ‘City of Angels' might be an understatement. After being acquired by the Rams in a package (containing ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff) in March 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Los Angeles.
Wichita Eagle
Chargers Defense Could Be Welcome Sight for Browns Offense
The game between the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Chargers will feature a defense that is underachieving relative to sky-high expectations entering the season in no small part because their defense is unable to avoid defensive breakdowns that yield chunk plays. Of course I'm referring to the Chargers. Defensively, the...
Wichita Eagle
Bottom Three QB? Texans QB Davis Mills Ranked Low in Latest QB Rankings
The Houston Texans find themselves amid a rebuild, as they look to return to contending for not only the AFC South but an AFC championship as well. As the rebuild continues, one major question mark looms for the Texans in terms of their future plans, and it surrounds the quarterback position.
Wichita Eagle
Chark, Hockenson, Reynolds Return, St. Brown Sits Out
The Detroit Lions saw five key members of the offense return to practice on Thursday, after sitting out the team's initial practice of the week on Wednesday. Those returning include wide receivers Josh Reynolds, DJ Chark, along with offensive lineman Evan Brown, Frank Ragnow and tight end T.J. Hockenson. After...
Wichita Eagle
‘Pressure’s On Dak’ - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
FRISCO - It is not an insult to suggest that Cooper Rush has probably hit his ceiling. Meanwhile, one NFL expert thinks the Dallas Cowboys need Dak Prescott back in order to reach theirs. "If they are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high...
Wichita Eagle
Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad
Former New York Giants safety Landon Collins is signing with the New York Giants practice squad and will make the trip to London with the team when it departs Thursday night to face the Green Bay Packers. Collins, who worked out for the team Tuesday, was originally a second-round Giants...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Wichita Eagle
A Correlation Between Justin Fields’ Running and Passing
It probably wasn't the positive statistic anyone wants to hear about with Justin Fields, but he gained more yards on the ground and had a higher rushing average than any game this season during Sunday's loss. Passing is the focus, but Fields' legs are a weapon with his 4.4-second speed...
Wichita Eagle
Brady wins Week 4, Allen stays 1st, Tua slips in Miami Herald NFL QB Rankings
BUCS’ BRADY WINS WEEK 4 AND LEAPS INTO TOP 5, BILLS’ ALLEN HOLDS SEASON LEAD IN MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady scored a Week 4-winning 54.25-point game even in defeat to catapult from 16th place to No. 5 while Buffalo’s Josh Allen weathered a subpar game to hold onto the season lead in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL Quarterback Rankings. Brady is the reigning champion from 2021. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, knocked from the Cincinnati game with a concussion and out indefinitely, spills from second place to No. 6. Replacement Teddy Bridgewater climbs two spots to No. 36. This is the 25th season of the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired. The first ever season winner was Steve Young of the 49ers. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Most major passer rankings including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are percentile based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a title. Our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. Our updated top 25 for 2022:
Wichita Eagle
Potential Lions Defensive Personnel Changes Explored
The Detroit Lions' defense has taken the spotlight away from the offense. Both units lead the league in points, but the Lions have allowed five more points than they’ve scored through the first four games of the season. As a result, the Lions are 1-3, with all three losses coming by four points or less.
