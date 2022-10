PROVO, Utah-Kyson Condie threw three touchdown passes and the Provo Bulldogs celebrated a successful Senior Night with a 42-13 rout of Wasatch in Region 9 play Friday. In defeat, Ashton Southam connected on field goal attempts of 27 and 24 yards and Mack Kelson threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Crew Erickson for the Wasps.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO