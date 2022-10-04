Read full article on original website
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
WSMV
Group of store thieves caught in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE Tenn. (WSMV) - Four shoplifters have been identified in a string of thefts at several businesses in Sumner and Davidson counties over the last few months. According to Hendersonville Police, 25-year-old Roneshia Fletcher, 32-year-old Terrell Matthews, 24-year-old Kadijah Majok and 21-year-old Julia Majok are believed to have stolen items from stores beginning in August.
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
wpln.org
A Nashville prison advocate receives the maximum sentence for planting weapons in a city jail
A Nashville prison reform advocate has been sentenced to 40 years for planting weapons inside the Davidson County jail. District Attorney Glenn Funk says that’s the maximum sentence Alex Friedmann could’ve received. Friedmann and his attorneys did not deny that he planted the weapons in 2019 while the...
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Investigating Alleged Fraud Case at Local Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Community members are asked to be on the lookout for two men who are ‘Persons of Interest in a case that involves a fraudulent ‘rewards card’ scam. Detectives are currently investigating and attempting to identify the individuals who allegedly placed two countertop kitchen appliances in their cart and proceeded to a check-out line at the Memorial Boulevard Walmart store. After the cashier scanned the items, one of the males produced a card that he stated was a "rewards card.”
WSMV
Nashville teacher accused of ‘unacceptable’ assault on student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools teacher is under investigation by school officials and police following allegations she assaulted a student. The Pearl Cohn High School teacher, who has not been identified by the school district, is accused of slapping the student in the back of the neck, before shoving her into a closet, according to the student’s mother Patricia Bush.
fox17.com
TBI reports new age progressions of Tennessee kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire, according to TBI.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Name of Deceased Victim Released after Sunday Home Fire in Rutherford County
UPDATE - (WALTER HILL, TN) The name of the victim who is beleived to have died in the house fire this past Sunday in Rutherford County has been released, after her identification was confirmed and family members were notified. On Sunday, October 2nd, 9-1-1 received a home-fire report on South...
WSMV
Man allegedly rapes woman in her car after asking for ride to work
MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested in Madison after he was accused of raping a woman in her car early Tuesday morning. 24-year-old Gary Lynn Pohlemann III was accused of raping a 25-year-old acquaintance. The victim told the Metro Nashville Police Department that she picked up Pohlemann in...
WSMV
Body found in Cumberland River
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police and fire crews responded Thursday afternoon after reports a body was found in the Cumberland River. Crews were dispatched to the Korean Veterans Bridge for reports of a water rescue. They made contact with a boater who stated he passed a body in the water that was “obviously deceased” and beyond any help.
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
Man beats 'friend' with pipe under Nashville pedestrian bridge
Bryan A. Rebenstorf, 45, was arrested Monday morning after he reportedly beat a man multiple times with a pipe under the pedestrian bridge in Nashville.
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
smithcountyinsider.com
Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged
On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
maconcountychronicle.com
Man Airlifted From Accident Scene
Early Wednesday morning, September 28, a man was airlifted from the scene of a two-vehicle accident on Highway 52 at the intersection of Kirbytown Road in Macon County. According to the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old juvenile, of Lafayette, was driving a 2003 Ford F150 truck northbound on Kirbytown Road. Danny Newberry, 68, also of Lafayette, was driving eastbound on Highway 52 in a 1998 Volvo semi.
