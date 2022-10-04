ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dominick Blaylock highlights what the Georgia football offense badly needs

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Prior to the game against Missouri, Dominick Blaylock had just 56 receiving yards over the previous two seasons. The recovery from his two torn ACL injuries had been methodical, far from what we saw his fellow 2019 signee George Pickens do last season.

But Blaylock himself recognized that following his three reception, 42-yard performance against Missouri, he’s starting to feel like the wide receiver who made big touchdown catches against Auburn and Florida.

“As of right now, everything is back to normal. I’m feeling great out there,” Blaylock told reporters on Monday. “I’m feeling back to freshman year type-me Dom right now.”

Given the long layoff in his football career, Blaylock is just glad to be back out on the field. He saw 12 snaps against Missouri, yet he finished with more receiving yards than any of Georgia’s other wide receivers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

